“He will always be in our hearts”: Lupita Nyong’o pens beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman on the 3rd anniversary of his death

Chadwick Boseman’s untimely passing on Aug. 28, 2020, was a shock to the system for fans worldwide, those who followed his journey as Marvel’s Black Panther, and those who were simply in awe of who he was as a person.

In addition to the power he brought to any screen he graced, he was a phenomenal human being — never missing an opportunity to lend a hand, going out of his way to make the day of a fan in his presence, and working closely with cancer charities to bring dreams come true to children in need, all while fighting his own battle in secret.

Boseman was an easy man to love, and his Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong’o penned a beautiful tribute to him on the third anniversary of his passing that highlights his presence and continues to be and how she cared deeply for him.

“Three years ago today, I experienced a singular pain at the news of Chadwick Boseman. The confusion was so profound that it took months to trust the feeling of joy again. This is a photo I took on film at the airport as we arrived in South Korea in 2018. We had just learned to do the baby heart with our fingers. Here Chadwick was adding his suave flare 😊. We spent a glorious 72 hours there, and the memory fills me with so much joy.”

Nyong’o being vulnerable about the hesitation she had in her heart to feel joy again is something anyone who has grieved a loss can relate to. It’s difficult to trust that happiness can exist in a place that holds so much pain, but she feels Boseman in her heart and reminds everyone who loved and looked up to him that he’s in theirs as well.

“Death is hard to understand, maybe even harder to accept. But the love generated from the life he lived will fuel every anniversary marking his absence. Chadwick may no longer be in our photos, but he will always be in our hearts.”

Looking back at his life can bring tears to your eyes, but it’s important to remember the good; a fan shared a blooper of Boseman as T’Challa, and it made us literally laugh out loud — so we wanted to share it with you, too.

Here’s a blooper of Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa featuring goats pic.twitter.com/Qiffdncywg — Marvel Cinematic Universe (@mlghty_th0r) August 24, 2023

May Boseman’s friends and loved ones continue to feel his life’s joy, and may the next plane of existence be beautiful for him.