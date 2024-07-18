Do we know Bob Newhart’s cause of death?

The three-time Grammy Award winner and famed comedian Bob Newhart has left a hole in all hearts with the news of his death on July 18. Do we know the cause of his passing?

Bob Newhart walked a long and struggling path, beginning as an accountant and rising to the ranks of a legendary stand-up comedian and later transitioning to acting in television. Born on Sept. 5, 1929, in Oak Park, Illinois, Newhart was inducted into the United States Army in 1952 and served in the States during the Korean War as a clerk until his discharge in 1954. Thereafter, while working as an accountant, he came to prominence in 1960 with his record album of comedic monologues, titled The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart.

The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart quickly became a bestseller and reached number one on the Billboard Pop album chart while still remaining the 20th-best-selling comedy album in history. Following his success and popularity, Newhart began hosting a short-lived NBC variety show called The Bob Newhart Show in 1961. However, he soon found a knack for acting and played a Chicago psychologist Robert Hartley on The Bob Newhart Show from 1972 to 1978.

Once entering the television, Newhart never looked back and found several roles in movies and shows alike. His best-known role for modern audiences remains Professor Proton on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory from 2013 to 2018. Newhart holds a Primetime Emmy Award for this role and enjoys well-deserved stardom for the unique charm he brings to his characters.

Bob Newhart’s cause of death

After an illustrious career in Hollywood that lasted more than 60 years, Bob Newhart was announced dead by his longtime publicist Jerry Digney on Thursday, July 18, 2024. The comedian and actor was 94 years old at the time of death and took his final breath at his home in Los Angeles.

According to Digney, Newhart’s death came after a series of short illnesses that bugged him time-to-time. The details and nature of his illnesses are not revealed, but Newhart did not suffer from any life-threatening illnesses. His four children, Jennifer, Courtney, Timothy, and Robert, as well as their respective grandkids, survive him, while his wife Virginia “Ginnie” Newhart died in 2023 at 83 years old.

