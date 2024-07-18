Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Bob Newhart in an episode of 'Conan' (2010)
Image via TBS
Category:
Celebrities

Do we know Bob Newhart’s cause of death?

Truly the end of an era.
Kopal Kumari
Kopal Kumari
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 05:26 pm

The three-time Grammy Award winner and famed comedian Bob Newhart has left a hole in all hearts with the news of his death on July 18. Do we know the cause of his passing?

Recommended Videos

Bob Newhart walked a long and struggling path, beginning as an accountant and rising to the ranks of a legendary stand-up comedian and later transitioning to acting in television. Born on Sept. 5, 1929, in Oak Park, Illinois, Newhart was inducted into the United States Army in 1952 and served in the States during the Korean War as a clerk until his discharge in 1954. Thereafter, while working as an accountant, he came to prominence in 1960 with his record album of comedic monologues, titled The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart.

The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart quickly became a bestseller and reached number one on the Billboard Pop album chart while still remaining the 20th-best-selling comedy album in history. Following his success and popularity, Newhart began hosting a short-lived NBC variety show called The Bob Newhart Show in 1961. However, he soon found a knack for acting and played a Chicago psychologist Robert Hartley on The Bob Newhart Show from 1972 to 1978.

Once entering the television, Newhart never looked back and found several roles in movies and shows alike. His best-known role for modern audiences remains Professor Proton on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory from 2013 to 2018. Newhart holds a Primetime Emmy Award for this role and enjoys well-deserved stardom for the unique charm he brings to his characters.

Bob Newhart’s cause of death

After an illustrious career in Hollywood that lasted more than 60 years, Bob Newhart was announced dead by his longtime publicist Jerry Digney on Thursday, July 18, 2024. The comedian and actor was 94 years old at the time of death and took his final breath at his home in Los Angeles.

According to Digney, Newhart’s death came after a series of short illnesses that bugged him time-to-time. The details and nature of his illnesses are not revealed, but Newhart did not suffer from any life-threatening illnesses. His four children, Jennifer, Courtney, Timothy, and Robert, as well as their respective grandkids, survive him, while his wife Virginia “Ginnie” Newhart died in 2023 at 83 years old.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kopal Kumari
Kopal Kumari
Kopal (or Koko, as she loves being called) covers anime, movie, TV, and celebrity content for WGTC. She has a Bachelor's degree with an honors in English Literature and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in the same. She wanders off to the mountains every month in hopes of finding out about her past life and making wild animal friends.