Is ‘The Bob Newhart Show’ available to stream?

Comedian Bob Newhart has had an astoundingly prolific career. From beloved classic family films like Elf and The Rescuers to modern day TV success like Young Sheldon and NCIS, he’s made a huge impact everywhere he’s performed.

With the death of fellow comedian and co-star on one of his shows, Bill Daily, many are wondering if it’s possible to see the duo back together to rekindle some nostalgia. The only issue is that Newhart had his name on three different shows, making it a bit hard to not only figure out which show you’re searching for, but if it’s available to watch online at all. Don’t worry, I’ll help make things much less confusing!

Is The Bob Newhart Show from 1961 streaming anywhere?

Image via NBC

Bob Newhart’s original comedy variety show aired on NBC from October 1961 through June 1962. Despite winning both an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series and a Peabody Award, this classic show is available nowhere to stream legally online. Come on Peacock, preserve some television history for us all to watch already!

Is The Bob Newhart Show from 1970 streaming anywhere?

Thankfully, all 142 episodes of this 70s sitcom classic are available to stream online! The only issue is that the availability of all those episodes depends on which streaming service you use.

The easiest choice would be on Prime Video, which hosts all six seasons of the show available to watch for anyone with a subscription. Not into Amazon? Apple TV has the entire show available to watch for a single payment of $1.99. While Vudu also has the show, it costs $1.99 to watch and that will only cover the first three seasons, so save that cash and choose a different service.

Is Newhart streaming anywhere?

Bob Newhart found sitcom success a second time in the ’80s with the much shorter named Newhart. It managed to span across 182 episodes in an incredibly impressive eight-year run. Sadly, while it was nominated for 25 Emmy Awards during that time, it never managed to becoming an Emmy Award-winning show. The only place Newhart is currently streaming is on Prime Video for those with subscriptions.

What about The Bob Newhart Show: The 19th Anniversary Special?

Unfortunately, the special made to commemorate the anniversary of the ’70s sitcom is not available to stream anywhere. For the most die-hard fans who want to see it, Shout! Factory included it in its DVD box set The Bob Newhart Show: The Complete Series.