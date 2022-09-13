2022 Emmy Awards: The complete list of winners (updating live)

The 2022 Emmy Awards are here, and if tonight’s broadcast is anything like the Oscars back in March, then it’s going to positively slap.

It’s a big night for television and those who make it as previous award winners like Squid Game and Stranger Things go toe to toe in the Outstanding Drama Series category alongside The White Lotus (nominated for 20 awards) and Succession (nominated for 25). While the latter two shows duke it out to see who will be HBO’s biggest victor, freshman comedy Abbott Elementary is hoping to beat out the likes of Ted Lasso and Hacks as this year’s Best Comedy.

This year also presents some unique opportunities for first-time nominees and familiar faces alike. Two-time Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield could take home his first Emmy for his performance in Under the Banner of Heaven while Sydney Sweeney, a double nominee tonight, could steal the spotlight as Outstanding Supporting Actress in both the Drama and Limited Series, Movie, or Anthology categories. Similarly, Julia Garner is a double nominee for Ozark and Inventing Anna, marking an impressive accomplishment for the versatile actress.

Some of the night’s winners were previously announced at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, including Squid Game’s Lee Yoo-mi (Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series), Marvel’s Moon Knight (Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special), and Netflix’s video game adaptation Arcane (Outstanding Animated Program). The rest will be announced live tonight from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson serving as host.

Will Ted Lasso continue its incredible winning streak? Will Ozark get some final love from voters before bidding television adieu forever? We’ll find out as the night goes on and will be updating this article throughout the show as each new winner is announced. The Emmys are airing live on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Here are the night’s biggest winners so far!

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, (Severance)

Julia Garner, (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

* WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis (Succession)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Martha Kelly (Euphoria)

Sanaa Lathan (Succession)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody, (Succession)

James Cromwell, (Succession)

Colman Domingo (Euphoria)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series, Movie, Anthology

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series, Movie, Anthology

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

* WINNER: Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Movie, Anthology

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Movie, Anthology

* WINNER: Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders in the Building)

* WINNER: Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

* WINNER: Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Christopher McDonald (Hacks)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Variety Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

* WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Reality Competition

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Ru Paul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding TV Movie