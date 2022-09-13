‘The White Lotus’ trumps ‘Squid Game’, ‘Succession’ as biggest winner at 2022 Emmys

HBO has another hit on its hands as The White Lotus lands itself multiple Emmy awards in its first year being part of the awards show.

At the 2022 Emmy Awards, The White Lotus landed itself 20 nominations, and it almost managed to take home a clean sweep winning in all but one of the categories with nominations. The only award that it was unsuccessful in claiming was for Production Design awarded at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Wins included Murray Bartlett for his supporting role as Armond and Jennifer Coolidge for her supporting role as Tanya along with awards for its writing and directing. It also won the big award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

The dramedy series launched on HBO in 2021 and instantly became a hit. With just six episodes, The White Lotus beat out tough competition including Stranger Things and other HBO hits, such as Euphoria and Succession, to take home awards for its first year.

Even prior to the 2022 Emmys broadcast kicking off the show had already managed to secure a quarter of its nominations as wins. During the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, The White Lotus won awards for Outstanding Main Title Theme, Music Composition, Single-Camera Picture, Sound Mixing, and Casting.

For its first year, 20 nominations with 10 wins is definitely an impressive start to The White Lotus‘ Emmy tenure. The show is gearing up to air its second season later this year, and perhaps that could lead to even more wins at next year’s awards.