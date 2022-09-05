The star of that heartbreaking ‘Squid Game’ episode just picked up a well-deserved Emmy

Squid Game star Lee You-Mi has capped off the weekend with a massive win taking home an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series.

The actress who featured preveniently in the show’s sixth episode “Gganbu” won the award beating out competition from shows including Succession, Euphoria, and The Morning Show.

Fans may remember Lee who played Ji-Yeong in the show for the heartbreaking sacrifice that she made during the “Gganbu” episode where she gave her own life to ensure that Sae-Byeok was able to advance to the next game and live her life to the fullest.

After her big win, Lee spoke to media at the Emmys via Deadline joking that if she was the compete in the show’s games in real life she wouldn’t make it through the first round. She also elaborated on what it means to have won her first Emmy.

“Holding it now feels very heavy and it almost feels like a sense of heavy responsibility that I have as an actress. I want to be able to do more with it moving forward.”

Continuing further the actress was pressed about a potential return for the show’s second season but played boy on the details. Right now very little is known about the show’s second season which is currently in development, but it seems that Lee hasn’t completely ruled out a return.

If you haven’t yet seen Squid Game then there is no better time to check it out than today and the entire show can be binged on Netflix right now.