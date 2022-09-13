‘Squid Game’ fans cry robbery after star loses major award at the 2022 Emmys

Squid Game fans are crying foul after their beloved queen HoYeon Jung was robbed of what they think was a deserved award at the 2022 Emmys.

Nominated, and considered by many to be a dead cert for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Squid Game but was pipped to the post by Julia Garner in Ozark. The sense of shock was palpable on Twitter, as the masses struggled to believe what they had just witnessed.

Walking the red carpet before the ceremony, Jung looked like a winner but will just have to console herself with the knowledge she may have won the catwalk battle.

The general sense is that Jung had been utterly robbed in the category, and it might go down as one of the biggest shocks of recent Emmys history.

Fans were happy for Garner’s win for a strong performance in Ozark, but Jung’s in Squid Game has arguably made a far bigger splash in pop culture, especially with a trailblazing performance in a trailblazing series. It’s not often a foreign language series even gets a chance to go up for Primetime Emmys.

Happy for Julia. But definitely wanted HoYeon Jung to nab that award. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/vBjqEG81aX — Shelby Hallow #PANTHERTRIBE (@shelby_hallow) September 13, 2022

THE PURE ELATION I FELT WHEN MATTHEW MCFAYDEN WON WAS ALMOST IMMEDIATELY OVERSHADOWED BY MY SADNESS THAT NEITHER SARAH SNOOK NOR HOYEON JUNG WON THIS IS SO ASS — clarice🌙 (@dontgocryan) September 13, 2022

Squid Game season two is thankfully on its way, so fans won’t need to mourn for too long. The Netflix hit is expected to branch out into a far greater franchise, as the streaming platform looks for a show which can replicate Stranger Things in pop culture impact.

The first season of Squid Game is available to stream now on Netflix.