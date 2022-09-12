‘Squid Game’ star HoYeon Jung looks like a winner on 2022 Emmys red carpet

Netflix’s runaway hit Squid Game is set to be the big winner at the 2022 Emmys, and star HoYeon Jung is already dressing like she’s walked home with the award as she arrives on the red carpet.

The South Korean star rocked up to the ceremony wearing a pastel Louis Vuitton look, complete with a slit revealing the entire length of the actor/model’s stunning leg. With her hair cut in a short bob, she completed the bedazzled look with a luxurious hairpin tying the outfit together.

Jung is nominated at the ceremony for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in the hit series, which celebrates its one-year anniversary on Sept. 17. She plays Sae-Byeok in the show, marking one of four acting nominations Squid Game has earned at the Primetime Emmys.

Lee Jung-jae is up for Outstanding Lead Actor for his role as Seong Gi-hun, and both O Yeong-su and Park Hae-soo are up for Outstanding Supporting Actor for their respective roles as Oh Il-nam and Cho Sang-woo respectively.

The series is up for 14 Emmys overall and has already taken home four of them, including Lee Yoo-Mi winning for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. The show is up for Outstanding Drama Series, facing off against Better Call Saul, Succession, and Stranger Things to name a few. Even if the show wins no further Emmys, we’ll still see the cast on our screens as a selection of the stars are set to present at the ceremony.



The Emmys come at a big time for Lee Jung-jae, who has just been announced as the male lead in the forthcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte.