Kenan and Kel just had a reunion at the 2022 Emmys, and fans are losing it

Welcome to the Emmys home of the Emmys, can we take your order?

Kenan Thompson sure knew what fans were hoping to find on the menu during tonight’s ceremony, and he served it up piping hot when his Nickelodeon co-star, Kel Mitchell, showed up at the ceremony with a big smile on his face. Not only were audience members thrilled at their reunion, but fans watching at home also jumped for joy as the pair embraced. Their hug was everything we didn’t know we needed as Thompson took on hosting duties for the ceremony.

Kenan and Kel just reunited at the #Emmys! 🍔 https://t.co/h3GrtHDUA6 pic.twitter.com/Uvy9UEcgJU — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2022

The lifelong friends first met on the cast of Nickelodeon’s All That, and their next-level chemistry earned them their own series on the network, Kenan and Kel. The movie Good Burger soon followed, and fans have been waiting for more since its debut in 1997.

The good news is that the wait is almost over; Thompson recently alluded to the fact that a spinoff is on the way. As the pair were enjoying their reunion at the Emmys, fans started repeating the infamous, “Welcome to the Good Burger” restaurant, which reads as follows:

“Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your ooorrrder?”

With tears in our eyes and full hearts, all of us who grew up with the series took to social media to share excitement for the reunion.

Aww, here it goes

Everybody out there go run and tell

Your homeboys and homegirls it's time for Kenan and Kel

They keep you laughing in the afternoon

So, don't touch that dial or leave the room

'Coz they're always into something

Or frontin' and you don't wanna miss it — Corey Payne (@Cpayne1208) September 13, 2022

Fans say that the entire Emmys ceremony should have been done in Good Burger fashion.

Kenan and Kel should have hosted the entire show in Good Burger characters #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/DAKxNxVxj1 — Heather (@HedyHeth) September 13, 2022

It’s a beautiful nod to our childhood.

Kenan and Kel !!!!! My childhood 🥺 https://t.co/zhUIls8EbK — miss nonchalant ✨ (@KoldestK) September 13, 2022

And all the millennials rejoiced and said “welcome to good burger, home of the good burger, can I take your order?” Kenan and Kel are you serious?!?!? #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/l7c3S3wvC4 — Meredith Walsh (@meredithdwalsh) September 13, 2022

Too old for Kenan and Kel? We don’t recognize that as valid.

I’ll never be too old to not get excited for Kenan and Kel #Emmys pic.twitter.com/yoJicTMuK6 — Rilwan Balogun (@RilwanReports) September 13, 2022

Kenan and Kel’s friendship is something that brings joy to all of us.

Truly warms my millennial heart to know that Kenan and Kel remain friends all these years later — Aisha Harris (@craftingmystyle) September 13, 2022

Kenan even tweeted a photo of the two at the ceremony.

If you need us, we’ll just be watching Kenan and Kel for the rest of the evening, living out our best childhood memories.