Kenan and Kel just had a reunion at the 2022 Emmys, and fans are losing it
Welcome to the Emmys home of the Emmys, can we take your order?
Kenan Thompson sure knew what fans were hoping to find on the menu during tonight’s ceremony, and he served it up piping hot when his Nickelodeon co-star, Kel Mitchell, showed up at the ceremony with a big smile on his face. Not only were audience members thrilled at their reunion, but fans watching at home also jumped for joy as the pair embraced. Their hug was everything we didn’t know we needed as Thompson took on hosting duties for the ceremony.
The lifelong friends first met on the cast of Nickelodeon’s All That, and their next-level chemistry earned them their own series on the network, Kenan and Kel. The movie Good Burger soon followed, and fans have been waiting for more since its debut in 1997.
The good news is that the wait is almost over; Thompson recently alluded to the fact that a spinoff is on the way. As the pair were enjoying their reunion at the Emmys, fans started repeating the infamous, “Welcome to the Good Burger” restaurant, which reads as follows:
“Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your ooorrrder?”
With tears in our eyes and full hearts, all of us who grew up with the series took to social media to share excitement for the reunion.
Fans say that the entire Emmys ceremony should have been done in Good Burger fashion.
It’s a beautiful nod to our childhood.
Too old for Kenan and Kel? We don’t recognize that as valid.
Kenan and Kel’s friendship is something that brings joy to all of us.
Kenan even tweeted a photo of the two at the ceremony.
If you need us, we’ll just be watching Kenan and Kel for the rest of the evening, living out our best childhood memories.