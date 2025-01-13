Do we know ‘General Hospital’ star Leslie Charleson’s cause of death?

Leslie Charleson, who played Monica Quartermaine for more than 2000 episodes of General Hospital, the longest running Hollywood produced serial drama ever, has sadly passed away at 79 years of age.

Frank Valentini, the show’s executive producer, confirmed the sad news in a statement posted to the show’s official Instagram account, which reads:

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson. Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew. I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time. – Frank Valentini”

The exact cause of death has yet to be revealed, although the actress has had some health struggles in recent years, with many outlets reporting on a leg injury sustained while walking her dog in 2017 and subsequent falls in the years since. Her most recent fall appears to have been just last week, although there is no evidence to connect such a fall to her passing at this time.

Born in Kansas City in 1945, Charleson joined the show in 1977 after cutting her teeth on shows like A Flame in the Wind and Love Is a Many Splendored Thing, even finding the time to stop off on Happy Days to be Richie Cunningham’s first on-screen kiss.

Cherleson’s arrival on the set of General Hospital was interesting, as she was brought in to replace Patsy Rahn, the actress who had previously portrayed the character known as Monica Bard. Over the years, she would join one of the most dysfunctional families in the history of soap operas, becoming Monica Quatermaine and winning over millions of fans in the process.

During her time with General Hospital, Charleson earned four Daytime Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actress, and outlasted all other cast members to become the show’s longest-running character. Her final episode of the show aired in December of 2023.

