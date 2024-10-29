‘She is truly missed’: A ‘General Hospital’ star might never come back and fans are in total distress

General Hospital is making fans buy more than a few boxes of Kleenex once again. Maybe they should just keep tissues in their pockets 24/7, because another celebrated character could be moving on.

Recommended Videos

According to Closer Weekly, Leslie Charleson, who left the soap opera in December 2023, might not come back to play Monica Quartermaine. A source told the publication that this is because of her health. She had “several falls” and hurt her leg in 2018 when walking her dog. However, the source explained she is “doing OK under the circumstances and in no rush to push herself.”

General Hospital fans are never ones to sit back and let their favorite characters leave without chatting about it, so naturally, they wanted to talk about this on X. The consensus? Viewers are upset and wish they could see one more Monica storyline. After all, it’s tragic that Kelly Monaco’s Sam McCall is leaving, but least fans got to wave goodbye. Viewers also, of course, hope Charleson is okay, and feel bad about her struggles.

We need a proper send off for Leslie — Tommy TFK Fan (@MarYRSNYC) October 24, 2024

Such a shame! But we wish her well and miss her on GH! — Debbie (@Debdefla) October 24, 2024

This is so sad 😔 — John Menzies (@johnmenzies612) October 24, 2024

One fan wrote, “For 4 consecutive decades, Monica Quatermaine has been my favorite.” Another suggested that the soap follow in Palm Royale‘s footsteps and write the star’s health problems into the show.

Very sad. For 4 consecutive decades, Monica Quartermaine has been my favorite. Sending Leslie my love. — Why Bother? 🤷 (@quartermainiac) October 24, 2024

If GH was smart, they would have Monica be rehabilitating from a stroke, ala Carol Burnett in Palm Royale. She was fabulous and watching all of the drama until she is finally able to speak at the end. She was a main character and nominated for an Emmy! Get creative GH! — SC (@MrStaceyDC) October 27, 2024

Darn! I had hoped she might come back for one more episode just to have closure.Take care Leslie Charleston! 💜💜💜 — 🌺 Sarah Barbour 🌺🟧🟦🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿☮️🐈🐈‍⬛ (@bijoubarbour) October 27, 2024

It’s never easy to leave an awesome job or to retire, especially when life circumstances prevent you from doing what you love. And Charleson definitely relished the chance to play Monica, which is likely why she did it for so long! In 1981, the actress told Soap Opera Digest, “As an actress I enjoy Monica because she can wear any hat, go any place, do any thing. When you’re all good, you’re boring.” She’s right about that! Charleson called her character “interesting” and added, “She handles being a surgeon better than her social life.” The star also said she appreciated Monica’s “independence” and “spunk” and has observed, “Back then, there weren’t a lot of good female roles.”

After Patsy Rahn began playing Monica in 1976, Charleson became part of the General Hospital cast in 1977. According to Closer Weekly, no other actor stayed on the soap opera as long as she did. That fact alone makes it tough to say goodbye to her character. It’s also just plain fun to see someone who cares about having an impressive medical career, but can’t help but get swept up in the drama of their personal life. That balance made her a dream to watch. It’s also nice that although her marriage to Alan Quartermaine (Stuart Damon) is a big part of her arc, it’s not the only thing that matters. Sure, Monica was unfaithful more than once, but so was Alan.

Charleson was so important to the General Hospital universe that she played Monica on the spinoff Port Charles from 1997 to 2000. Monica has been considered a recurring character since 2010, but even if she isn’t a main cast member anymore, she’s still close to many viewers’ hearts. Is it possible to feature Monica in one more scene, even if she appears via Zoom, somehow? What if some other General Hospital characters mentioned this iconic character and honored her that way? Maybe no one would be 100% pleased with any goodbye since no one can replace Monica, but anything would be better than never seeing her again.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy