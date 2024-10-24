Forgot password
Laura (Genie Francis) and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) on General Hospital
‘Why am I crying’: A totally unexpected character is leaving ‘General Hospital’ and fans are losing it

Aya Tsintziras
Published: Oct 24, 2024 05:49 pm

Okay, I get it, General Hospital: you want fans to always be on the edge of their seats, wondering who’s going to go and who’s going to stay. You’ve definitely achieved your goal, and if the latest exit is any indication, viewers are never going to take the news lightly. But maybe the exits can slow down for a while…

Violet Finn‘s (Jophielle Love) last episode aired on Monday Oct. 21, 2024. Unlike some of the worst villains who make life in Port Charles a living hell, fans were more than a little upset to learn that this sweet kid wasn’t going to be around anymore.

Why did she leave Port Charles? Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) is out of rehab, and so she doesn’t need to live with her uncle Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) and aunt Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) anymore. This is a perfect example of how even when there’s a practical explanation, fans still find it hard to part with a great character.

Even more fans had reactions to Violet leaving General Hospital. They took the news very hard… but just take one look at sweet Violet. Who wants to say goodbye to her? No one. It’s no wonder people are feeling sentimental.

Love told Soap Opera Digest that fans “are very loving” and “they probably won’t like seeing Violet leaving.” She was totally spot on about that! She also said, “GH is like a family to them, too. They care for us, they care for the characters and the actors.”

If Violet was a random or recent character, fans wouldn’t have such strong emotions about it. But she’s been on General Hospital for five years. Love began playing the character in 2019 when she was only five years old. Since she’s just a kid, it would be impossible for her to have her own storylines that aren’t connected to her family, and it’s logical for her to follow her dad. Sure, the spotlight might always be on the adults in Port Charles, but the soap opera did a good job of making viewers feel like they knew Violet super well. Whether she’s in the hospital with a terrible fever or dealing with her father’s alcoholism, everyone wants Violet to be safe, sound, and happy.

Although Violet and Finn are starting a new life in Seattle, there’s no reason why she couldn’t come back to Port Charles sometime. She could visit her aunt and uncle, which would thrill viewers. It’s not unheard of for soap opera characters to appear for decades, so why can’t fans watch Violet grow up and become an adult? As Love told Soap Opera Digest regarding Finn’s exit from rehab, “it is so sad that it means leaving the show for who knows how long!” Wait. Why did she phrase it like that? Does that mean this isn’t forever?

I’m (unfortunately) not a mind reader or psychic in any way, shape or form, but given the reaction to her leaving, I’d say that the General Hospital writers might want to bring her back. Seeing Violet as a teenager would be a lot of fun… although she might not have that great of a time, thanks to all the chaos in Port Charles. Would a new actor play Violet, like a new cast member is portraying Aiden Spencer? It would be super unfair not to have Love play her character again, right? For now, let’s celebrate Love’s time on the soap and remember her charm.

Aya Tsintziras is a freelance writer at We've Got This Covered who has been writing about pop culture since 2014. She has a Masters of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University and enjoys writing about TV dramas, horror movies, and celebrities. When not working, she's reading a thriller novel, catching up on The Real Housewives, and spending time with friends and family.