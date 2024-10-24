‘Why am I crying’: A totally unexpected character is leaving ‘General Hospital’ and fans are losing it

Okay, I get it, General Hospital: you want fans to always be on the edge of their seats, wondering who’s going to go and who’s going to stay. You’ve definitely achieved your goal, and if the latest exit is any indication, viewers are never going to take the news lightly. But maybe the exits can slow down for a while…

Violet Finn‘s (Jophielle Love) last episode aired on Monday Oct. 21, 2024. Unlike some of the worst villains who make life in Port Charles a living hell, fans were more than a little upset to learn that this sweet kid wasn’t going to be around anymore.

Why did she leave Port Charles? Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) is out of rehab, and so she doesn’t need to live with her uncle Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) and aunt Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) anymore. This is a perfect example of how even when there’s a practical explanation, fans still find it hard to part with a great character.

Aww Violet is leaving, I’m glad they didn’t kill Finn off, but I’m going to miss Violet…wait until she comes back in 3 years SORAS’d 😂😂😂 #GH — Suds and Squared Circle Media (@SudsMedia) October 19, 2024

Can't believe #GH was so cruel as to fire a child. They've really become the lowest of the low. Going to miss Violet so damn much. #GH — Wayward Dreamer 🍂☕ (@aWaywardDreamer) October 24, 2024

Dude, why am I crying that violet is leaving GH? @GeneralHospital #GeneralHospital — Jxrue🌸 (@JACKIExRUE) October 22, 2024

Even more fans had reactions to Violet leaving General Hospital. They took the news very hard… but just take one look at sweet Violet. Who wants to say goodbye to her? No one. It’s no wonder people are feeling sentimental.

VIOLET LEFT GH?! nah we're done. I tried to trust the process. I tried to believe they had a plan. Tried to give every word decision y'all have made the benefit of the doubt. This. This wasn't it #gh #GeneralHospital — I have many names (@bvibunny138) October 22, 2024

Violet's bedroom is so adorable 🥰. Absolutely hate that we're losing her as well. #GH — Wayward Dreamer 🍂☕ (@aWaywardDreamer) October 19, 2024

I can’t believe #GH is getting rid of the best kid they have. 🤦‍♀️🥺💔 Violet is SO adorable. Why not ditch Leo instead? He can take his mother with him. — ᴊᴏᴄᴇʟʏɴ/ʟᴏɪꜱ ɢɪᴠᴇꜱ ᴍᴇ ʟɪꜰᴇ. 💖 (@RenaSoferMagic) October 18, 2024

Love told Soap Opera Digest that fans “are very loving” and “they probably won’t like seeing Violet leaving.” She was totally spot on about that! She also said, “GH is like a family to them, too. They care for us, they care for the characters and the actors.”

If Violet was a random or recent character, fans wouldn’t have such strong emotions about it. But she’s been on General Hospital for five years. Love began playing the character in 2019 when she was only five years old. Since she’s just a kid, it would be impossible for her to have her own storylines that aren’t connected to her family, and it’s logical for her to follow her dad. Sure, the spotlight might always be on the adults in Port Charles, but the soap opera did a good job of making viewers feel like they knew Violet super well. Whether she’s in the hospital with a terrible fever or dealing with her father’s alcoholism, everyone wants Violet to be safe, sound, and happy.

Although Violet and Finn are starting a new life in Seattle, there’s no reason why she couldn’t come back to Port Charles sometime. She could visit her aunt and uncle, which would thrill viewers. It’s not unheard of for soap opera characters to appear for decades, so why can’t fans watch Violet grow up and become an adult? As Love told Soap Opera Digest regarding Finn’s exit from rehab, “it is so sad that it means leaving the show for who knows how long!” Wait. Why did she phrase it like that? Does that mean this isn’t forever?

I’m (unfortunately) not a mind reader or psychic in any way, shape or form, but given the reaction to her leaving, I’d say that the General Hospital writers might want to bring her back. Seeing Violet as a teenager would be a lot of fun… although she might not have that great of a time, thanks to all the chaos in Port Charles. Would a new actor play Violet, like a new cast member is portraying Aiden Spencer? It would be super unfair not to have Love play her character again, right? For now, let’s celebrate Love’s time on the soap and remember her charm.

