Do we know how Nick Cave’s son, Jethro Lazenby, died?

Jethro Lazenby was born in 1991 in Melbourne, Australia, to model Beau Lazenby. He was the son of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds frontman Nick Cave, but he didn’t discover that information until he was seven or eight. He later adopted his father’s surname for commercial purposes.

Recommended Videos

Lazenby became a model after being scouted in his birth city. He also did some acting work, appearing in the movies Corroboree (2007) and My Little Princess (2011), and occasionally worked as a photographer.

He had a troubled life, battling with substance abuse, and found himself on the wrong side of the law on several occasions, which his lawyer, Sean Ghattas, claimed a schizophrenia diagnosis (as per the BBC) was at least partially responsible for.

On March 7, 2022, Lazenby’s mother found him at her front door and let him stay the night. They argued the following morning, and he kneed her in the face, leaving her bleeding and bruised, resulting in jail time — something he had already experienced in 2018 after being violent to his then-girlfriend.

Tragically, he passed away on May 6, 2022. Conflicting reports suggest he was either 30 or 31. He had only been released on bail a day or so earlier for the attack on his mother. But how did he die?

How did Jethro Lazenby die?

Nick Cave says that when you are 'broken apart' by grief you 'come back tougher' as he opens up about the deaths of sons Arthur and Jethro https://t.co/9rrM25ACFT pic.twitter.com/yBcLRLebWL — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 17, 2024

While no cause of death was publicly disclosed following Jethro Lazenby’s passing, further information has come to light in the past two years.

His on-off girlfriend, Danica Conwell, spoke to the Daily Mail and said that, despite rumors to the contrary, he did not die by suicide. He was, however, struggling with heroin addiction and was found in a seedy motel room at the Coburg Motor Inn in northern Melbourne, which may suggest drugs had a part to play in his passing.

Conwell told the publication that Lazenby’s family excluded her from his funeral and wake plan, despite her begging to be allowed to attend.

As per the Mail Online, Nick Cave has spoken of his devastation in losing two sons, as his other son, Arthur, died after “freaking out” and falling from a cliff near his home in Brighton, England, after taking LSD for the first time in 2015. He was only 15.

RIP Jethro Lazenby.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy