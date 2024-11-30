Do we know My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar’s cause of death?

Bob Bryar, the longest-serving drummer for My Chemical Romance (MCR), has passed away at the age of 44. His body was discovered in his Tennessee home on Nov. 26, 2024 and the news of his demise was made public on Nov. 29.

As reported by TMZ, the musician’s death is a bit of a mystery since he had not been seen since Nov. 4. However, authorities said they do not suspect foul play despite his disappearance for almost a month because his personal belongings, including his weapons and music equipment, were found untouched.

Animal control was called to remove two dogs from the home following the discovery of his body, which was reportedly badly decomposed. The medical examiner is still working to determine Bryar’s cause of death and the manner of his passing.

Bryar was mostly known for his time with My Chemical Romance, between 2004 and 2010, and thus witnessed the band’s rise to fame after replacing MCR’s original drummer Matt Pelissier. Bryar used to work as a touring sound engineer for The Used, and he met the MCR members while touring with the former.

Upon joining MCR, Bryar became a pivotal member, contributing to the rock band’s landmark 2006 album The Black Parade, which cemented the New Jersey-born musical group’s reputation as an emo-rock icon. Bryar also contributed to their 2010 album Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys and the compilation Conventional Weapons.

According to Blunt Magazine, it was Bryar’s “aggressive and precise drumming style” that really made MCR’s sound stand out in a sea of competition. Unfortunately, despite his musical contributions, Bryar’s tenure with the band ended in 2010 under unclear circumstances.

The band did not directly address the decision to let go of the talented drummer but released a statement that they would be moving forward without him.

“As a band, we have been very fortunate over the years that our sweet times have greatly outweighed the sour ones, and a great deal of that is owed to you, the fans. Which is why we wanted this news to come from us and not some… gossip site. As of four weeks ago, My Chemical Romance and Bob Bryar parted ways,” the band wrote in a statement obtained by the BBC.

“This was a painful decision for all of us to make and was not taken lightly. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors and expect you all to do the same,” the group added.

The statement did not elaborate on the reasons behind Bryar’s departure, but there were rumors of tensions with his bandmates. Sources, including MTV, suggested a falling out occurred, but the specifics were never publicly disclosed, according to The Things.

After leaving the band, the Chicago native pursued a career in real estate. In addition to his new profession, he dedicated himself to animal rescue efforts, often auctioning off his MCR memorabilia to support dog rescue charities and sanctuaries.

In 2020, Bryar wrote a heartfelt tribute to late Rush drummer Neil Peart, reflecting on their shared love of music and personal connection. He also opened up online about his struggles with mental health, admitting to experiencing suicidal thoughts in the years following his departure from MCR.

When MCR reunited in the same year for a series of performances, Bryar was unfortunately left out of the plans. He was also not included in MCR’s 2022-2023 tour and even the upcoming 2025 tour. The current lineup only consists of Gerard Way (vocals), Ray Toro (lead guitar), Frank Iero (rhythm guitar), and Mikey Way (bass).

Sadly, the reunion fans always hoped for will now never happen. But there is no stopping the exceptional drummer’s legacy to keep his name alive for years to come.

