Do we know Rey Misterio Sr.’s cause of death?

Wrestling fans are mourning the loss of a legend. News broke on Friday, Dec. 20, that Rey Misterio Sr., a revered figure in Lucha Libre and uncle to WWE Hall of Fame Rey Mysterio, had passed away at the age of 66.

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, the oldest professional wrestling promotion company, announced Misterio Sr.’s death via social media after his family and representatives confirmed his passing. No official cause of death has been disclosed as of late.

Lamentamos el sensible fallecimiento de Miguel Ángel López Días, conocido como Rey Mysterio Sr.



Enviamos nuestro más sincero pésame a sus seres queridos y elevamos nuestras oraciones al cielo por su eterno descanso. pic.twitter.com/xnvqSndotS — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) December 20, 2024

“We regret to inform the untimely death of Miguel Angel Lopez Diaz, known as Rey Misterio Sr. We send our most sincere condolences to his loved ones and raise our prayers to heaven for his eternal rest,” read the translated version of the announcement, as shared by Mirror.

Born Miguel Ángel López Días, the legendary luchador had an illustrious career in Mexico’s wrestling scene that started almost fifty years ago. According to several sources, he began his wrestling career in 1976 and quickly became a cornerstone of Mexican wrestling.

Known for his high-flying style and technical mastery, Misterio Sr. captured numerous championships during his career, including a historic 719-day reign as the WWA World Junior Light Heavyweight Champion beginning in 1988. He also held the Pro Wrestling Revolution Tag Team Championship for an unprecedented 2,374 days.

Despite officially retiring in 2009, Mysterio Sr. returned for a final match in 2023, teaming with Aero Star and Mr. Iguana to defeat Hereje, Hijo de Pirata Morgan, and Nightmare Azteca. His passion for wrestling remained evident in his final match at the global Lucha Libre event.

Mysterio Sr. is perhaps best known to international audiences for his mentorship of his nephew, WWE’s Rey Mysterio. Initially wrestling as Rey Mysterio Jr., the younger Mysterio adopted the iconic name gifted by his uncle and carried the family legacy to global prominence, according to Ringside News.

Together, the two captured the WWA World Tag Team Championship in 1995 and participated in memorable matches, including a celebrated two-out-of-three falls bout against Fuerza and Juventud Guerrera for the AAA World Tag Team Championships.

Mysterio Sr.’s influence extended beyond his nephew, as he played a pivotal role in training and mentoring countless wrestlers, including his son, El Hijo del Rey Misterio, and iconic luchadores (professional wrestlers from Mexico known for their acrobatics and unique costumes) such as Psicosis and Konnan. His contributions to the sport have earned him recognition from fans as one of the “fathers of wrestling in Tijuana.”

Tributes have poured in from around the world since the announcement of his death, with fans and fellow wrestlers — including his grandson, Dominik Mysterio, and WWE stars Natalya and Humberto of Legado del Fantasma — expressing sorrow over the loss of the masked legend and gratitude for his contributions to the industry.

One fan reacted to his passing, writing on X: “Thank you for making our childhood so much entertaining! You are the legend of WWE!!!” Another said, “Your TRUE athleticism will be missed by all of we #WWE fans.” Someone else also added, “His contributions to wrestling will never be forgotten. Rest in peace.”

Rey Mysterio Sr., a legend in the world of Lucha Libre and mentor to many, including his nephew Rey Mysterio, has passed away at 66. His contributions to wrestling will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Rey Mysterio Sr. 🙏 #ReyMisterio pic.twitter.com/0cODf5hn4f — Prince Naveen (@ursnaveenOO7) December 21, 2024

Despite never competing in WWE, Rey Mysterio Sr. had a brief stint in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) during the 1990s, showcasing his skills on an international stage. His matches remain benchmarks of excellence in both Mexican and tag team wrestling, cementing his place in the annals of Lucha Libre history.

Mysterio Sr.’s legacy as a performer, mentor, and pioneer of Lucha Libre will live on for generations. Rest in peace, legend!

