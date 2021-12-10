Rey Mysterio is one of the most famous wrestlers working in the world today. Ever since his debut in 1989, Mysterio has pushed the boundaries of Lucha Libre and cruiserweight wrestling, influencing a whole generation of wrestlers in the process.

Over his lengthy career, Mysterio has won titles in WWE, WCW, AAA, and the WWA. He’s also won many awards from wrestling publications and is in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and AAA hall of fame. In fact, many of the moves Rey created are now commonplace in the wrestling business. And now, this iconic wrestler is embarking on a brand new project.

For the last few weeks, Rey Mysterio has been teasing a project that he has said will change the history of Rey Mysterio forever. And today, fans finally learned what that project is. Mysterio has announced that he will be jumping to the small screen. Mysterio has announced that he is the star of a new Cartoon Network Latin America show called Rey Mysterio vs. La Oscuridad, or Rey Mysterio vs. The Darkness, an action-comedy animated series starring the masked wrestler himself.

Rey Mysterio vs. The Darkness follows Oscar, a young wrestling fan who is a massive fan of Mysterio. However, when the supernatural forces of evil attack the city, Oscar gets to live his dream and team up with Mysterio to stop the evil. But this won’t be easy, as the evil forces take many different forms. Oscar and Rey will have to fight heel wrestlers, characters inspired by Mexican traditions, creatures from legendary Mexican myths, and fantasy beings. At the center of this evil plot sits Uroboros, a strange fighter who uses dark forces he doesn’t fully understand. But, if Oscar and Rey want to keep the city safe, they’ll need to locate and defeat this sinister foe.

In a press release to ComicBook, Jaime Jiménez Rión, the Vice President of Content and Original Production, WarnerMedia Kids & Family, Latin America, said that:

“We are very excited to be able to share with Cartoon Network and Rey Mysterio fans more details and color of this incredible production made in Mexico. We are confident that you will enjoy the surprises we have in store and that the show will meet all your expectations.”

The Skull Brothers, the founders of animation studio ¡Viva Calavera!, echoed the statement.

“Having an action-comedy series on Cartoon Network is a dream come true. That it puts Mexico and Lucha Libre at the center even more, but that it stars Rey Mysterio, whom we have admired since we were children, is simply indescribable.”

The brothers went on to add:

“We believe that fans will greatly appreciate this new series, the result of the work and passion of so many people.”

There is a long tradition of Lucha Libre stars moving into film and TV. Most famously, the Luchador El Santo became a massive name in the 1960s and 1970s, starring in over fifty movies. So it will be fascinating to see if Mysterio enjoys similar success with his move into acting. Mexican animation studio ¡Viva Calavera will produce Rey Mysterio vs. The Darkness! The series will be ten episodes long, and it will air in Latin America in 2022.