Do we know Robyn Bernard’s cause of death?

Born on May 26, 1959, in Gladewater, Texas, Robyn Bernard was an actress best known for appearing in the ever-popular serial drama General Hospital from 1984 until 1990. In the show, she played Terry Brock, a character whose dreams of becoming a famous singer were massively inhibited by alcohol addiction.

As per IMDb, Bernard’s television career wasn’t what you’d call prolific. In addition to her role on General Hospital, her credits as an actress comprise appearing as a cowgirl waitress in a 1983 episode of the crime drama Simon & Simon, a role as a receptionist in a 1983 episode of the sci-fi adventure series Whiz Kids, playing Heather Hunt in a 1984 episode of the sitcom The Facts of Life, playing Jessie Garrett in a 1988 episode of the military drama series Tour of Duty, and a psychologist in the 2002 film Voices from the High School. She also has credits in several French productions and appeared as herself on the daytime talk show Hour Magazine and the two quiz shows The New Hollywood Squares and Win, Lose or Draw.

Tragically, on March 12, 2024, Bernard passed away in San Jacinto, California. She was only 64. But what happened?

How did Robyn Bernard die?

According to the Desert Sun, Robyn Bernard’s remains were found in an open field behind a San Jacinto business at about 4 a.m. on the morning of March 12.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says passers-by discovered Bernard near the intersection of Commonwealth and San Jacinto avenues. Patrol deputies were called to the location, and a preliminary investigation was conducted. They found no indications of anything suspicious having occurred — Sheriff’s Sgt. Deirdre Vickers said, “There was no evidence of foul play.” However, no specific cause of death has been publicly disclosed. The autopsy was still pending when the last bit of news came out about Bernard’s passing, and the investigation is believed to be ongoing.

The Daily Beast reported that Eric Ackerman, an official General Hospital fan club member, had tried to track Bernard down for a fan event a few years earlier. However, she wasn’t in the best position to attend. Ackerman said, “When we attempted to invite her to an event in 2018, we learned she had been involved in a fire at a trailer park.”

Meanwhile, local San Jacinto news site Action Eye News LIVE explained on their Facebook page that Bernard’s final years were sad. She had a mobile home in San Jacinto that burned to the ground in the fire Ackerman referred to, resulting in her being homeless.

She was the life of the #GH party. Rest in Peace, Robyn Bernard. pic.twitter.com/skf3mLMnHo — Eric Ackerman (@ackgh73994) March 13, 2024

Bernard leaves behind a younger sister, Crystal Bernard, who is also in the entertainment business. 62-year-old Crystal is a singer-songwriter and actress best known for appearing in the sitcoms Wings, It’s a Living, and Happy Days, and (per IMDb) the movies Master Ninja II (1984), Slumber Party Massacre II (1987), Gideon (1999), and Jackpot (2001). She also made minor appearances on television in the likes of Fantasy Island, My Two Dads, and Just Shoot Me! and in the Hallmark Channel films Single Santa Seeks Mrs. Claus (2004) and Meet the Santas (2005). May Robyn Bernard rest in peace.

