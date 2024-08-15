‘Stop this is a Hallmark movie plot’: The love story of an age unfolds when a woman goes in search of a fork, and falls for her hotel clerk

Everyone dreams about finding their significant other in a random dream scenario, but one TikTok proves it can really happen. Not only do these things apparently happen to the luckiest of us, but Summer Pfleger (née Waters) also documented the entire experience.

It all happened one magical night at a Holiday Inn when one woman was in need of a fork. And, yes, it’s a modern-day Cinderella story of our times, indeed. After remarking to her mother that the hotel clerk who helped her with her fork needs was attractive, she was challenged to make the first move. The content creator then filmed herself calling down to the front desk and asking if the clerk was single. As luck would have it, he was, and the TikToker continued to film their courtship to the sheer delight of the internet.

Tiktoker tells a real-life love story

Every Hallmark Channel movie culminates in some eye-rolling display of cheesy romance, that much is for certain. But when it happens in real life, that’s a completely different story. This TikToker measured all the milestones of her blooming relationship with the Holiday Inn worker, including him asking her to be his girlfriend on an inscribed fork. Respectfully, it’s shocking that there are men who have a flair for romance in the modern day. After only two months, the writing was on the wall for the couple, as the creator noted in a follow-up:

“It’s been over a month since we’ve been dating and over two months since we’ve known each other and we’re already talking about getting married. I know I’m going to marry this boy, he’s freaking perfect and he’s everything I’ve ever wanted in a husband so I love him a lot.”

Like any tear-jerking Hallmark movie, the milestones come fast and furious. At only 4 months, the creator learned that her boyfriend had bought a ring and it would only be a matter of time before they would be heading down the aisle. Sure enough on her birthday, he proposed. On the day of their wedding, the couple will have known each other for just about a year. The video ends on the occasion where she confesses to her soon-to-be husband: “I love you and I’m so glad to be your wife.”

It can be easy for viewers with modern sensibilities to be jaded about this sort of thing. When a couple at a young age decides to get married within months of knowing each other, people tend to assume the worst. But never once in the video did the TikToker express any doubts. She maintained the same level of excitement for the entire courtship as her fiancé expressed enviable levels of romance and were reflected in the comments.

“Wait stop this is a hallmark movie plot,” commented Jamie. Summer Pfleger responded directly to them, stating: “Should call it ‘Holiday Inn Love'”

Commenters were devoid of any negativity, with some even sharing touching love stories of their own.

“Girl my mom sent me an ESPN interview of a guy who she thought I’d like and I followed him on Instagram… We’re married now and she never shuts up about it,” noted Carly.

“My toxic trait is saying ‘Whoa, that is fast’ to stories like this… meanwhile I got married 8 months into dating my now-husband and this month marks 13 years for us,” Grace posted.

Hallmark movies are most known for Christmas content, but romance is always at the heart of it. Though not to everyone’s taste, a 2021 study surmised that over 80 million people watch some Hallmark content during the Christmas season (per Forbes). Most people, it seems, are romantics at heart, and it is touching to see a real-life love story come to fruition.

