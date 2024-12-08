‘Do you mind if I sit back?’: Donald Trump’s tried demeaning Larry King for his ‘bad breath’ — but was there more to the insult?

Anyone with intelligence, class, decorum, or tact knows that Donald Trump has never possessed any of the four. That’s never been more apparent than in recent years when he’s been front and center of United States politics. He served as the 45th president of the country from 2017 to 2021, lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 election, and is scheduled to be inaugurated as the 47th president on January 20, 2025, after defeating Kamala Harris.

Recommended Videos

Throughout his political career, Trump has repeatedly stooped to petty depths, insulting his opponents and any mainstream media platforms who dare to speak ill of him. He doesn’t have nice things to say about many people and often resorts to personal remarks as a way of scoring points (in his opinion), which brings us to Larry King.

A clip from 1989 has now resurfaced and gone viral, showing that Trump has always been that uncouth. The video shows Trump being interviewed by CNN’s late host, Larry King, and he chastises the legendary broadcaster for his apparent halitosis. The president-elect says, “Do you mind if I sit back a little bit? Because your breath is very bad. It really is. Has this ever been told to you before?” King responds, “No.”

But was there more to Trump’s tactless remark, or was he simply being the nasty individual we know him to be and trying to humiliate King in front of an audience of millions?

Why did Donald Trump tell Larry King his breath smelled terrible?

Per News18, Trump was apparently demonstrating how he gets the edge when negotiating with people. Earlier in the interview, King asked how Trump catches people off guard when doing business dealings. The host responded to Trump’s bad breath remark by saying, “So this is how you get the edge, you threw me right then, and no one has ever told me that.” Trump then said, “Has nobody told you that? Sharon (King’s wife) hasn’t said it? You’re kidding. Okay. Your breath is great.”

Trump was interviewed again by King in 2010, and he recalled the moment, saying, “I took heat the next day,” before adding that the host’s breath wasn’t really particularly bad and that he was merely responding to King’s earlier question about how he unsettles those he negotiates with.

Unfortunately for Trump, King had already said in an interview with Playboy a year after the incident that Trump’s remark did not actually bother him at all. King told the publication, “The first question I asked Trump was, ‘Is there a method to getting an edge in negotiations that you could relate to us?’ And he said, ‘Larry, you have bad breath.’ He made a very good point: Shock ’em. But it didn’t work.”

Frankly, knowing what we now know about Trump, he’s not intelligent enough to unsettle anyone, nor is it beyond the realms of possibility that he was just being rude.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy