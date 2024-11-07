World leaders have responded to Donald Trump’s election win, but not everyone is feeling diplomatic

Just one day after Donald Trump pulled off a shocking presidential election victory, the world’s leaders have gathered to send messages of congratulations, surprise, and in some cases, disbelief.

One of the first and warmest congratulations came from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who shared a uniquely personalized message to the president-elect and his wife, Melania Trump. Netanyahu — whose relationship with Trump may prove crucial amid the ongoing conflict in the region — described Trump’s victory as “history’s greatest comeback,” saying that his return to the White House “offers a new beginning for America.”

Netanyahu concluded the note by urging for “a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.” Another leader also governing a war-torn region, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, likewise spoke fondly of Trump. He recalled meeting with the president-elect in September to discuss “ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine,” and praised Trump for his “‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs.”

I had an excellent call with President @realDonaldTrump and congratulated him on his historic landslide victory—his tremendous campaign made this result possible. I praised his family and team for their great work.



We agreed to maintain close dialogue and advance our… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 6, 2024

Later, as Europe awoke to news of Trump’s victory, a swathe of leaders from the continent shared their thoughts on the outcome of the election. In a brief note, French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Trump and said his administration is “ready to together” with “respect and ambition.” An hour later, however, Macron shared a follow-up message hinting at concerns he and his European counterparts share regarding Trump’s stance on tariffs.

Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 6, 2024

Macron said that he had just spoken to German Chancellor Olaf Sholz, and that the pair had committed to “work towards a more united, stronger, more sovereign Europe in this new context.” For his part, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated Trump for his “historic election victory,” while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the two nations as “great friends and true allies.” However, not all Australian leaders were quite so diplomatic.

This is a pretty terrifying outcome for many of us.



In times like these it can be easy to feel defeated.



But there’s too much at stake to give up hope.



We must come together and continue our fight for people and the planet. — Adam Bandt (@AdamBandt) November 6, 2024

Adam Bandt, the leader of the country’s Greens Party, did not mince words in his message to Trump. He said the election was “a pretty terrifying outcome for many of us,” adding that his “heart is with every person in the USA and around the world who feels justifiable terror.” Tensions weren’t as heated closer to home. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described Trump’s win as “decisive,” and said “the friendship between Canada and the U.S. is the envy of the world.”

Congratulations to Donald Trump on being elected President of the United States.



The friendship between Canada and the U.S. is the envy of the world. I know President Trump and I will work together to create more opportunity, prosperity, and security for both of our nations. pic.twitter.com/yEnL6gxyzO — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 6, 2024

It was also reported that Trudeau spoke with Trump just hours after the election was called, with a government source claiming the pair had a “warm conversation.” The source added that Trudeau mentioned how his own father lost an election and came back to win, a point which Trump enjoyed. The president-elect reportedly called Trudeau a “fantastic guy.”

Even closer to home, President Joe Biden reportedly called Trump to congratulate him, and extended him an invite to the White House to begin the transition process. It’s yet to be seen whether Trump’s relationship with world leaders will remain this celebratory, but since it’s Trump we’re talking about, it probably won’t be long before mispronounces one of their names or incorrectly points to a country other than theirs on a map.

