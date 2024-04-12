Billy Dee Wiliams
Does Billy Dee Williams really think blackface is defensible?

He made some pretty surprising comments on Bill Maher's podcast.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 07:20 am

Billy Dee Williams, known for his part in Star Wars among other things has recently come out and voiced some… interesting opinions.

Speaking on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, the two began talking about the 1965 adaptation of Othello with Laurence Olivier in the titular role. For those who haven’t seen it, Olivier wore blackface to portray the character. “When he did ‘Othello’, I fell out laughing […] I thought it was hysterical.” Maher didn’t quite share Williams’ view on Olivier’s portrayal, labeling it as “problematic” and going on to say “today, they would never let you do that.”

I mean he’s not wrong, there are a lot of reasons why people don’t do blackface today. However, Williams’ response came as a surprise asking “Why not?” before doubling down and saying “you should do it, […] if you’re an actor you should do anything you want.” The comment caught Maher off guard along with anybody watching most likely.

Williams’ opinion seems to come from a position of not limiting an actor as an artist in any way; that race shouldn’t come into the conversation and that giving the actor complete creative freedom to do as they desire is what’s important. Even if what they desire is blackface. He doesn’t think too deeply about race when it comes to acting which is a stance he seems to have always held judging by this interview from 1980.

Maher points out that the Nighthawks star “actually lived in a period where you couldn’t play the parts you should’ve played.” to which Williams responded “the fact is you discuss it, […] you don’t go through life feeling like ‘I’m a victim’” to which Maher agrees.

That’s definitely a wild take on the conversation surrounding blackface. Billy Dee Williams might think it’s alright; but I don’t think there are many actors out there willing to put his words into action.

Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.