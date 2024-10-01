Does Ina Garten have siblings? The beloved Barefoot Contessa’s family, explained

While some Food Network stars have faded due to scandal, or plain old lack of interest, Ina Garten has remained The Queen of Roast Chicken and the amazing chef who brought us the fantastic and relatable saying, “store-bought is fine.” While her marriage to her smiling, devoted husband Jeffrey is well-known, other details of her life have been more mysterious, like whether she has siblings.

Garten’s journey from the owner of the Barefoot Contessa store in East Hampton to a bestselling cookbook author and TV star is all about hard work. She is sharing more about her childhood now that her memoir, Be Ready When The Luck Happens, has been published. Before diving into what is sure to be an entertaining and inspiring read, Garten’s loyal fanbase wants to know more about her family, including if she has any brothers or sisters.

Does Ina Garten have any siblings?

Ina Garten — née Rosenberg — has an older brother named Ken Rosenberg, but not much is known about him. As a huge Barefoot Contessa fan, I’m eagerly awaiting the chance to read her memoir, and have been heartbroken to learn that Garten’s exacting, rage-prone surgeon father was abusive toward her and her brother. As the chef told Hoda Kotb, their home “was a scary place.” In an interview with House Beautiful, Garten explained that she, her brother, and their parents Charles and Florence Rosenberg began living in Stamford, Connecticut.

As is sometimes the case when one sibling becomes super famous and the other one doesn’t, it’s hard to find details about Rosenberg, so we don’t know what he does for a living or, really, anything else about him. Garten did write about her brother in her memoir, and described what their relationship was like when they were younger. She wrote, “We were raised as if we were only children, with little interaction between us.” This is so sad to hear, especially considering how warm and genuine Garten seems to be. I can’t be the only person who is so glad Ina met Jeffrey, and has had, by all accounts, such a joyful and accomplished life since then. It’s unclear whether Garten and her brother have a warmer relationship as adults than they did growing up.

While Rosenberg isn’t a public figure like his culinary whiz of a sister, he ended up playing a huge role in her love story with her adorable husband, Jeffrey. According to The New York Post, Ken attended Dartmouth College when she was 15, and when she went to see him on campus that year, she met Jeffrey. The best romances often start when no one expected them to, and she is likely very glad that her brother decided to go to the same school as her now husband. It’s impossible to imagine Ina without Jeffrey, right? Fans love witnessing their sweet relationship (and his smiling face) as much as her amazing recipes, and every time he pops up on one of her TV shows, on her Instagram account, or in one of her cookbooks, he looks like he’s living his best life. It was also hilarious hearing about that one text mistake he made.

Like the Barefoot Contessa’s many fans, I’ll be rushing to read Be Ready When The Luck Happens, and am curious about what else she said about her sibling.

