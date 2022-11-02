Ina Garten recalls the time her husband accidentally sent her publicist one spicy meatball of a text message

Barefoot Contessa host Ina Garten and her economist husband Jeffrey Garten have been married since 1968, but the spark between the couple of over a half-century evidently remains as strong as ever.

That’s according to the Food Network star, who recently admitted that sometimes she and her beau exchange text messages that are, shall we say, for each other’s eyes only. Or, that’s until they weren’t, anyway.

Appearing on Monday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 74-year-old recalled an incident in which Jeffrey, 76, sent a text message intended for her that read: “You’re gonna be delicious tonight.” Only, in a sitcom-worthy slip-up, he accidentally sent the message to her longtime friend and publicist, Kristina Felix, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“My dear friend, who’s also my publicist, he sent a text to her, and he meant it for me, and he said, ‘You’re gonna be delicious tonight,’ and it went to her,” Ina shares, laughing. “She was like, ‘Woah.’ She sent back, ‘I don’t think this was meant for me.'”

When Barrymore followed up by asking whether Felix “turned bright red” when she saw the spicy text, Garten quipped: “I didn’t see it, but I imagine so.”

We’d have to imagine that seems to be something that Felix won’t be able to unsee for a very long time.

In an interview with Page Six earlier this year, Garten opened up about her relationship with Jeffrey, whom she married when she was just 20. The couple spent four months camping in France after Jeffrey finished up his military service, which Garten credits for her love of Fresh cuisine.

“He’s pretty fabulous,” she gushed. “He’s just, he’s extraordinary. He’s positive and supportive and happy and smart and has the biggest heart of anybody I’ve ever known. He’s just adorable. So, I got really lucky.” It sure sounds like it!