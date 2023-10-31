Does Jennifer Aniston have any siblings?

Whether you realize it or not, Jennifer Aniston has a relatively famous family tree.

Aniston was born in 1969 to actors Nancy Dow and John Aniston. Her father was famous for originating the role of Victor Kiriakas on Days of Our Lives, and played the character on and off for nearly forty years. Her mother was known for her roles in The Ice House, Mr. Terrific, and The Wild, Wild West. She also made cameo appearances in other popular television shows.

The couple shared one daughter (Jennifer Aniston) and co-parented Dow’s son from a previous relationship with Jack Melick. When Dow and Aniston divorced in 1980, John Aniston fathered a second child with his second wife, Sherry Rooney. Because of this, Jennifer Aniston has two half brothers: John Melick, and Alex Aniston.

Aniston’s older brother, John Melick III, was known to occasionally accompany his sister to premieres and be seen out in public with her, per People. Her also released a joint statement with Aniston when their mother died in 2016. Melick has worked within the film industry for several years as an assistant director and production manager on projects like Universal Soldier and Thirteen. According to IMBD, he shares two children with his wife Shannon Melick.

According to People, 34-year-old Alex Aniston keeps a relatively low profile and hasn’t pursued a career in the film industry like the rest of his family. Neither of them mention each other in interviews, and he once even told Daily Mail what a pain it is to constantly be asked about his sister. … Sibling rivalry? Family grumbling? Who knew the Anistons were so relatable?