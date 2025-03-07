Does Jennifer Hudson have kids?

Jennifer Hudson is a multi-talented singer, actress, and talk show host who has conquered music, film, and television. With an EGOT to her name, she has reached the pinnacle of success in entertainment. Beyond her professional success, however, she also embraces the role of motherhood.

In Aug. 2009, Hudson gave birth to her son David Daniel Otunga Jr., whom she shares with ex-partner, former wrestler David Otunga. Soon afterward, the singer appeared on Oprah, gushing about being a mother. “It’s the best feeling in the world, no words can describe it,” she told the host, adding that she was always worried about the welfare of her son, which she wasn’t warned about in the countless baby books she read in preparation for welcoming her child. “One thing they don’t warn you about is… how your nerves shoot up. Now I worry about every single thing,” she shared.

Hudson and Otunga were engaged in 2008 but they never married during their 10-year relationship. They separated in 2017, and Hudson filed a protective order against her ex-fiancé for his alleged “aggressive, threatening, and harassing behavior” toward her and their son. Both Hudson and Otunga fought for primary custody of their son, leading to a prolonged legal battle. After back-and-forth proceedings, they ultimately reached a shared custody agreement in 2019.

Hudson is a proud mom, but she keeps David Jr. largely out of the spotlight, only sharing glimpses of him via a few social media posts for special occasions. In an interview with Refinery29 in 2015, she talked about balancing her career and motherhood. When David Jr. was still young, Hudson was able to bring her everywhere she went, but as he grew older, she wanted him to have a “normal childhood” in a stable environment. Furthermore, she wanted to be a present parent, and so she set boundaries. “As soon as I walk through the door of my house, I forget about everything on the outside. I’m on mommy time,” she explained.

Hudson always makes time for her son, prioritizing their bond through simple yet meaningful routines. In an interview with Real Simple, she shared that she enjoys what she calls “David walks” — strolling to Starbucks together whenever possible. She also makes it a point to be present in his life, ensuring he feels supported. Fortunately, Hudson describes her son as a “good kid” who is responsible and well-behaved. As a parent, she emphasizes the importance of education, keeping his priorities in check and even encouraging him to do simple chores at home.

In 2024, Hudson reflected on her journey as a parent, marveling at how quickly her son transitioned from a baby to a teenager. For her, parenting is a continuous learning experience, and now that she has a teen, she actively checks on him to understand how she can best support him at this stage of his life. “It’s like a different form of love: meeting them, and meeting them where they are,” she said. She also stresses the importance of family, encouraging David Jr. to spend time with his cousins and ensuring they have good memories to look back on when they get older. And no matter how busy life gets, her bond with her son remains at the center of it all.

