Does Jesse Solomon from ‘Summer House’ have cancer?

Newcomers Jesse Solomon and West Wilson brought a fresh vibe to the popular reality show, Summer House, known for its sun-soaked drama and the sometimes tumultuous lives of its cast.

Recommended Videos

The addition of Jesse and West to Summer House was a hit with viewers who have seen many cast members come and go. Their ability to gel with the existing group brought a refreshing change, proving that sometimes, the right mix of personalities can redefine a show’s atmosphere. Fans embraced their laid-back attitudes, which meshed well with the show’s ethos of living freely and enjoying every moment.

But behind his lively personality, Jesse is dealing with a serious personal issue that he recently shared on the show. It was during the season 8 episode, aired on May 9, that viewers saw a more vulnerable side of Jesse. The reality of living as a cancer survivor came to the forefront when he expressed concerns about a potential recurrence of his testicular cancer.

Jesse dealing with the Big C… again?

At 30, Jesse is approaching a significant milestone — five years cancer-free. However, this milestone is shadowed by anxiety, particularly after feeling what he described as an unusual lump. Initially reluctant to share his fears, Jesse eventually confided in West, who has quickly become more than just a housemate — his confidant.

“West really dragged it out of me. I wasn’t trying to have a conversation about this scary thing. He just could tell something was wrong and he’s a good friend and he asked, “What’s wrong and is it about Tuesday?” And then I just broke down. I couldn’t keep it in anymore.” Jesse told People

Jesse first faced cancer at the age of 24. It was during a routine physical that he mentioned a minor pain in his testicle to his doctor. The doctor advised an ultrasound, which led to a rapid and unexpected turn of events. Jesse thought little of it initially, joking that the worst he could expect might be news of an STD. However, the call he missed while at work was far more serious. It turned out he had a tumor, and it was likely cancerous. Following the diagnosis, Jesse underwent surgery to remove the tumor. Fortunately, he did not require chemotherapy at this stage. But the relief was short-lived; a year later, the cancer returned, and this time chemotherapy was unavoidable. Finally, his treatment journey included the removal of one testicle after which the risk of cancer was reduced significantly.

As fans, we can only hope that Jesse’s worries are unfounded and that he will continue to thrive both on and off the screen.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy