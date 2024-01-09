The Bravo renaissance continues, following news that an eight season of the network’s hit series Summer House is in the works. The future of the show, which follows a group of young people sharing a holiday house in the Hamptons, was confirmed at BravoCon in November, 2023 — one of multiple revelations to made during the star-studded convention.

Since then, we’ve been drip-fed some details around Summer House season eight, which will follow-up on the bombshell-filled seventh season that finished airing in June of 2023. That installment was filled with jaw-dropping moments, from the engagement of co-stars, to accusations of shoe-throwing — a much less worrisome projectile compared to other Bravo shows.

So, in anticipation of the latest installment of reality TV’s messiest vacationers, here’s everything we know about Summer House season eight.

Summer House season 8 release window, cast, and more

While Bravo has yet to announce an official release date, it’s safe to assume Summer House’s eight season will premiere sometime within the first half of 2024. The first episode of seasons five and seven both aired in January, while season six premiered in February, providing a rough window for the show’s latest offering.

We do know that filming for the eight season was well underway in June of 2023. As for the new season’s castmates, Lindsay Hubbard confirmed her return to the series last year, with familiar faces Paige DeSorbo and Amanda Batula also a part of the cast for Summer House season eight. They’ll be joined by fellow returning castmates Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera and Gabby Prescod.

It has been reported that Samantha Feher, Mya Allen and Chris Leoni will also join the season eight cast in part-time roles, though the fate of Feher’s boyfriend, Kory Keefer, remains unconfirmed. Rumors have been swirling that new castmates Jesse Solomon and West Wilson have signed on for the eight season, but Bravo has yet to officially announce their casting.

As for what might transpire on the cast’s eighth trip to the Hamptons, fans will be eager to see the fallout between Lindsay and Danielle following their blowout fight last season. The (former) besties have since been spotted in photos together, though it’s unclear whether they have fully reconciled in the wake of their argument.

The relationship between Lindsay and Carl will also undoubtedly be explored in season eight, especially given the pair’s shocking split in August of 2023. A sneak peek of the new instalment also shows the cast hosting yet another one of their famed costume parties, with Kyle and Carl seen attempting a poolside stunt involving a bicycle and some questionable fashion choices.

While it might not reach Scandavol levels (will anything?), Bravo-heads can rest assured that the Hamptons party-throwers will return in all their glorious mess when Summer House season eight arrives in the coming months.