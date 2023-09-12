Tom Sandoval has been catching a lot of heat in the past several months ever since his relationship with Ariana Madix ended over his now infamous affair with co-star Raquel Leviss (now Rachel Leviss), which has since been dubbed “Scandoval.”

While the weeks that followed news of the affair saw Vanderpump Rules fans wonder whether Leviss and Sandoval would pursue a relationship, that speculation ended once Leviss checked into a mental health treatment facility for several months while Sandoval focused on other projects. Since then, Sandoval has been spotted with a couple of different women, including influencer Karlee Hale, though he’s denied being in a relationship and his rep told Page Six they were “just friends.”

Who is Tom Sandoval dating now?

Sandoval has been spotted with an aspiring musician named Tii since August 5, when they were first photographed leaving the Fleur Room in West Hollywood together. She was later identified by Page Six as Tii, a Los Angeles-based artist.

A source told Page Six that Sandoval and Tii met through their mutual friend Billie Lee, who viewers might recall from earlier seasons of Vanderpump Rules. “Tom and Tii had a lot of fun during their night out and there’s definitely a connection,” the source told the outlet. Another said, “He thought she was a really cool girl and they enjoyed getting to know each other.”

However, Sandoval denied being in a relationship with the singer, who dropped a new single “Situatiionship” just a couple of days before they were first spotted together. “That is just a friend of mine, dude,” he said in a video obtained by Backgrid, according to Us Weekly. “You see me with somebody one time and all of a sudden we’re in a relationship? She’s just a friend of mine… I just want more positive female energy in my life. It’s been lacking for a while.”

Despite his comments, TMZ reported on September 11 that Sandoval was seen strolling hand-in-hand with Tii as the two headed to his apartment after a night out. The publication published the photos and reported that they had just left a West Hollywood bar together.

Where does Tom Sandoval stand with Raquel Leviss?

Whether Sandoval was hoping to rekindle his romance with Leviss or not, the former beauty pageant made her feelings clear about him when she blocked him on Instagram on September 12. Leviss was celebrating her 29th birthday and posted an Instagram video a few days before of a flower farm. “I’ve been dreaming of a place like this,” she captioned it.

Sandoval commented on the video to wish her a happy birthday and wrote, “Happy Birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend.” Leviss was clearly not a fan of his birthday wishes, however, as she shared a screenshot to her Instagram Stories showing that she’d blocked him and wrote on the image “OK bye!”