Rachel Leviss reportedly not returning to ‘Vanderpump Rules’

An exclusive by Entertainment Tonight reports that Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss is leaving the show after 5 seasons. Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules revealed that cast members, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, had split after it was revealed that Sandoval cheated on Madix with Leviss.

“Rachel will not be returning for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. There was a possibility up until recently she’d be returning for the new season, but ultimately decided against it,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she’s been working on healing. Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her.”

Photo via Bravo

Recently, rumors made the rounds on social media that Rachel had moved back to her home state of Arizona, away from Vanderpump Rules’ West Hollywood, California setting. Back in April, ET learned from Leviss’ representative that she had checked in a rehabilitative facility for her mental health. Now, it seems that she will reside in Arizona for the time being.

“Rachel has been spending time with her family in Arizona since leaving the mental health facility. Rachel has been receiving letters from people opening up about their own mental health journey and applauding her for taking time away from filming to focus on her mental health,” the source shared. “Rachel is in a really good place and has been enjoying a slower pace of life. She’s been doing Pilates and often goes hiking.” the source now claims.

Wherever Rachel may go in the future, fans of her work on Vanderpump Rules will hopefully support her on her mental health journey.