RHOBH Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins skipped Bravocon. Are they cutting ties with the network?

Rumors abound heading into Bravocon 2022 that two Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members won’t be attending because they might be on their way out of the network. Both Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins will be conspicuously absent from the celebration, which runs from Oct. 14-16 in New York City.

The move adds a lot of gas to the rumor that the two could potentially be leaving the network. However, it’s always hard to tell what’s going on behind the scenes. According to RadarOnline.com, Rinna can’t attend because of a calendar issue.

“Rinna was invited, but due to scheduling isn’t available,” a source told the news organization. The absence, the source said, had “nothing to do with the reunion.” She’s also still employed by the network. So who will be attending?

Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, and “friend of” Kathy Hilton. However, nothing has gotten the RHOBH rumor mill going more than Rinna’s decision to miss the event. A lot of people are assuming it means she’s fired.

She also recently removed all mentions of Bravo and the show from her Instagram page, something that didn’t help to quell firing rumors. The source said she only did that to keep the page “for fashion fun and family.”

Rinna herself also talked about this to the publication. She said she didn’t want “anything negative” on her page.

“I archived it that’s all,” Rinna said. “I’ve been keeping my social page very edited if you will notice,”

This lines up with another comment she made on Instagram about how the show was affecting her life.

“I’m so sorry I have to block you now I can’t see any more housewife stuff I think you’re the greatest I just have to get it out of my life,” she wrote.

There’s no official word yet from either Rinna or Jenkins about the whole thing but we’ll keep you posted.