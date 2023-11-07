What is BravoCon and will there be another convention next year?

If you follow any Real Housewives or Below Deck cast members on social media, you were most likely unable to escape one word this weekend: BravoCon.

It seems that anyone who’s anyone in the world of reality TV attended the huge event, which seemingly came out of nowhere. If you feel like you might be missing out on something, here is what you need to know about the convention.

What is BravoCon?

BravoCon, according to the Bravo TV network, is a “highly coveted affair brings Bravoholics and Bravolebrities together from around the world for a weekend of epic events, unfiltered moments, jaw-dropping revelations, and lifelong connections.”

BravoCon is an annual convention, hosted by the network of the same name, held across three days. The fan conference first began in 2019, and this year saw the event arrive in Las Vegas for the first time. At BravoCon, various Bravolebrities — celebrities who gained global notoriety from their appearance on a Bravo TV show — attend the con. These include cast members from various Real Housewives editions and all their spin-offs (such as Vanderpump Rules), Below Deck, and perhaps the unofficial mascot of the Bravo network, Mr. Andy Cohen himself – host of Watch What Happens Live, as well as multiple Bravo show reunion specials.

Much like comic conventions that can be found all over the world, BravoCon allows fans to get up close and personal with their favorite – or in some cases, least favorite – reality stars. Attendees can watch panels, submit questions at Q&A sessions, and even have meet-and-greets with select celebrities. The fan gatherings are also the site of big announcements regarding shows, such as new trailers, exhibitions, or breaking news – take for example, the announcement of Captain Lee’s departure from Below Deck.

Reality TV is perhaps the messiest fandom in terms of fans’ views regarding the celebrities, and that is reflected at BravoCon. It is not uncommon – almost encouraged – for attendees to boo reality stars at panels. This year, it was the turn of Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules to take the heat from the crowd, after the show’s panel was met with an angry crowd after last season’s “Scandoval drama” regarding the star’s infidelity.

On the more positive side of things, the adoration of fans and their show of support for their favorite stars is a humbling experience for many guests, especially if their co-stars do not offer that same support. Also this year, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Kyle Richards got emotional during the show’s panel, opening up about her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky. During the panel, she referred to the separation as a “divorce” for the first time, showing that there is a certain intimacy to BravoCon that a TV series or reunion episode will not typically offer.

Will there be a BravoCon 2024?

BravoCon is an annual event, so it is almost certain that there will be a BravoCon next year, given the hype around the convention – which is seemingly bigger than ever. BravoCon 2020 and 2021 did not occur due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so there have only been three conventions so far, but things seem to be going from strength to strength.

If you’re interested in attending BravoCon, be warned – it is very pricey, especially in comparison to other fan conventions. According to its official website, the most basic ticket option, the Bravoholic, was $250 a day to gain access to all mainstream events, shop at the Bravo Bazaar, and access food and beverages. Attending all three days will set you back $550 – which does not include taxes, additional fees, or any add-on experiences or purchases. The high price is likely to deter trolls from attending and hurling abuse at the guests, but it is still significantly more expensive than other TV-centered cons, or other celebrity events.

Add-ons include a Bravocon Live! show hosted by Andy Cohen, with prices starting around $200. Those who want to schmooze with their favorite stars at the Bravopalooza party event will need an extra $215, not including fees. For the fans with extra deep pockets, Bravocon After Dark, taking place at the OMNIA Nightclub inside the iconic Caesars Palace, costs $449. These events are kind of a looser approach to standard convention meet-and-greets, where the celebrities you will meet and interact with will be almost entirely up to chance.