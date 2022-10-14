Lisa Rinna booed as she takes the stage at BravoCon

The thing about Lisa Rinna is that you either love her or you hate her. Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it turns out, belong to the latter camp. The voluminous-lipped housewife was welcomed with a chorus of boos upon taking the stage at this year’s BravoCon, to which she kindly responded by wagged her middle finger in the air.

Ever since joining the reality show in 2014, negative opinions have been par for the course for Rinna, but in the wake of her on-(and off) screen drama with Kathy Hilton in Aspen this season, things have gone from bad to worse. As a refresher, in the Sept. 28 episode titled “Silence Is Golden,” Rinna said Kathy not only had a “psychotic break,” but that she was “out of control” and had a “black heart.”

Naturally, Kathy did not take kindly to this and in the first part of the season’s three-part reunion called Rinna the “biggest bully in the Hollywood.” When asked in a red carpet interview at BravoCon whether she regrets calling Rinna a bully, Kathy responded by saying, “No I don’t. She is a bully. She’s bullied everybody, and I think that that is just the worst.”

BravoCon, the annual super-fan event for all things Housewives related, is engineered for instances just such as these, creating entryways for as many tea-spilling, shade-throwing, gossip-churning moments as possible. Nevertheless, the audience’s reaction to Rinna drives home a point the fandom has been trying to make for quite some time: they are fed up with Lisa Rinna.

When asked by USA Today reporter Naledi Ushe for her take on the fandom’s desire to see her fired, Rinna responded by saying, “Um, how do you react to that? I go, ‘okay that’s cool.'”

I asked Lisa Rinna what she makes of calls for her firing at #BravoCon. In short, she said: 👍 pic.twitter.com/I25G7G7MUX — Naledi Ushe (@naledi_ushe) October 14, 2022

By the end of the three-part reunion we may have a better idea of where Rinna and Kathy stand, but if their interaction at BravoCon is any indication of how things went in the reunion, which was tapped in one sitting, then it’s not good, and fans are in for a treat.

Part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion is scheduled to air Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Part three will release the following week on Oct. 26.