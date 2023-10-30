Does Josh Hutcherson speak Spanish?

If you were wondering where Josh Hutcherson has been the last few years, you might want to brush up on your Spanish.

Josh Hutcherson is having a career renaissance with his lead role in the box-office phenomenon that is Five Nights at Freddy’s.

He might have been a staple in teenage girls’ bedrooms in the early 2010s, but a lot of the people who used to have a crush on him and haven’t really heard about him since, are only just now finding out he not only speaks Spanish fluently but has also been in a relationship with Spanish actress Claudia Traisac for the better part of a decade.

today i found out he speaks spanish pic.twitter.com/OXhrsfwX2P — storm (@xcinemilfs) October 29, 2023

Fans had to navigate the conflicting feelings of finding his bilingualism sexy and receiving the heartbreaking news that he’s taken. “He just got even hotter,” several people tweeted in reaction to a promotional video for Five Nights at Freddy’s where Hutcherson smoothly hypes up his film in an almost native Castilian accent. He’s got that Spaniard lisp down and everything.

Is Josh Hutcherson fluent in Spanish?

Yes! Josh Hutcherson can speak Spanish. He started to learn the language when he landed a role in the 2014 film Escobar: Paradise Lost where he played Nick, a young Canadian surfer who falls in love with Pablo Escobar’s niece. That’s also where he met Traisac, eventually splitting his life between the U.S. and his girlfriend’s home country of Spain.

In an episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, from 2019, Hutcherson revealed he had bought an apartment with his other half in the Southern European country a year prior and had been living there on and off. The Hunger Games star even went on to have a cameo in Traisac’s Spanish Netflix show Paquita Salas, playing an English teacher.