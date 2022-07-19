Why walk when you can fly? That seems to be the question Kylie Jenner has been asking herself on a regular basis. The reality television star is facing an online backlash after posting a photo of herself and boyfriend, Travis Scott, standing between two private jets in a posed embrace.

Despite being famous for a jet-set lifestyle, Jenner’s privileged flex was not received well on social media. Comments on the Instagram post were quickly shut off, but Twitter was soon frothing at the mouth over the gross display of wealth.

Kylie Jenner just posted a pic of her and trav in front of their million dollar jets with this snarky ass caption, then turned comments off because of the hate. The same people all over social media who rave about climate change whenever its trendy, they don't care🤦‍♂️@KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/VNbmLaubns — Tom Country (@JBidenGOAT) July 15, 2022

Can people not comment "goals" under Kylie Jenner's very tone deaf picture about taking out a private jet for a short trip?! Like what is goals about that? Polluting the earth and not giving a damn about our planet?! I swear when they say Eat the Rich, they mean the Kardashians. — D. (Taylor's version) is Clowning 🤡 (@clowning4taylah) July 16, 2022

Europe is on fire, meanwhile Kylie Jenner is taking 15 minute trips in her private jet. I could recycle everything, buy all my clothes second hand, compost and grow my own food for the rest of my life and it wouldn’t even begin to offset the footprint from one of her flights. — Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) July 18, 2022

As the online criticism continued, speculative details about Jenner’s flight history began to emerge and it wasn’t pretty. Flight logs indicated that Jenner had taken minutes-long flights to travel distances easily reachable by car. One tweet, from an account that covers celebrity jet traffic, revealed that Jenner had traveled from Camarillo to Van Nuys on a flight that took all of three minutes.

Kylie Jenner's Jet Took off from Camarillo, California, US. Going to Van Nuys, California, US (VNY, Van Nuys Airport) arriving in ~3m. pic.twitter.com/Jo0ZAfaJ69 — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 13, 2022

THIS SHOULD’VE STAYED IN YOUR DRAFTS: Kylie Jenner posts her jet and Travis Scott’s jet on Instagram just days after news breaks that she uses her jet to go on 3-minute trips across Los Angeles. Her followers are pissed, accusing her of needlessly increasing carbon emissions. pic.twitter.com/1LMIVvBeHi — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 18, 2022

Outrage over the environmentally unsound air travel continued to rise as it was revealed that Jenner was regularly taking jet trips that were fewer than 15 minutes in duration, the celebrity air travel equivalent of cranking the AC to 60 degrees and opening all the windows. Jet travel, it should be pointed out, releases significantly more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than car travel, with a simple one-hour flight on a private jet creating a staggering two tons of carbon emissions.

The lavish expenditure, not just of money but of carbon points, isn’t sitting well with the majority of the non-private jet-owning public, especially those who are making their own sacrifices to keep things green.

kylie jenner out here picking which colour private jet she wanna take today meanwhile I gotta chug my iced coffee before my straw becomes paper mache???? explain — ✨just vibes✨ (@MaFavRaps) July 16, 2022

we got 8 years to save the world and capitalism tells me i have to do everything i can to save the world but kylie jenner and travis scott have to pick what private jet they wanna take a 20 minute flight on — briana (@briplz) July 19, 2022

According to The Sun, Jenner’s jet, named Kylie Air by the socialite, cost a total of $72.8 million, and has been customized with pink fittings to reflect her signature color. It includes “an entertainment suite, master suite, two bathrooms, a gallery, crew rest area, closet and ample storage room for baggage.”

The backlash may be an indication that given the current economic clime — when dollars are far dearer than when Keeping Up With the Kardashians began to air — people are no longer in the mood to watch the conspicuous consumption of others more fortunate than themselves.

It may be time for Jenner and her siblings to consider a rebranding. And it may take more than a few trips to Target to bring that off.