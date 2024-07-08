Does Margot Robbie have kids?

Margot Robbie’s achieved a whole lot since her breakthrough in the United States in 2013. Since then, she’s continued to rake in numerous awards and nominations, has three Oscar nods to her name, and has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

Recommended Videos

10 years after her debut, Robbie has continued to score even more impressive records. Not only did she don some of her most stylish outfits yet, but she led the highest-grossing film of 2023 – Barbie. With all the success she’s garnered, it’s no wonder why she’s also earned one of the highest compliments on social media— “mother.” But does Margot Robbie actually have any kids?

Is Margot Robbie pregnant?

MARGOT ROBBIE IS PREGNANT😭 CONGRATS MOTHER pic.twitter.com/PDNbhcho9m — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) July 7, 2024

Margot Robbie and English producer Tom Ackerley began dating in 2014. By 2016, they wed in a private ceremony in New South Wales. The couple have produced multiple award-winning films over the years, including I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, and the record-breaking Barbie. But their greatest achievement is on the way!

From pictures shared by The Daily Mail on Sunday, Robbie was spotted showing off her growing baby bump. In a chic, white crop top, and black pants, her belly was brightly displayed, which instantly spurred news of her pregnancy. This is the couple’s first child together. They enjoyed a scenic holiday boat ride in Lake Como, Italy.

So while Robbie has achieved the status of “mother,” for her fashion moments and her impressive run on screen, she’s literally about to add the title to her list. It’s currently uncertain how far along she is, but a huge congratulations is due for her and her husband.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy