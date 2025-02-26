Does Monica Lewinsky have children?

Monica Lewinsky’s name is an unforgettable one, dating back to the 1998 scandal that defined an era. Lewinsky was one half of the 1992 Clinton-Lewinsky affair that turned a bright-eyed intern into a global spectacle. Today, everyone from Beyoncé, to Nicki Minaj has name-dropped her in a song. It’s been almost three decades since, and Lewinsky has moved on. However, she still manages to crop up in conversations about politics and even popular culture. As much about her still remains hidden, many can’t help but wonder about her private life, and perhaps, if she has any children.

The internet’s first social pariah

Born in 1973, Lewinsky was a 24-year-old White House intern when her affair with President Bill Clinton became international news. It happened in January of 1998, while President Clinton was under investigation following allegations of fraud. Linda Tripp, Monica’s friend and colleague at the time, submitted audio recordings of a conversation with Lewinsky, where she confessed to having an affair with the former President.

Overnight, Monica Lewinsky was being investigated for perjury, and soon enough, she was hit with names like “homewrecker” and “stalker.” Since the internet was still in its early days at the time, many go as far to say that Lewinsky was the probably first victim of cyberbullying.

Does Monica Lewinsky have kids?

No, Monica Lewinsky doesn’t have kids. She’s 52 now, and as far as anyone knows, she’s not married and doesn’t have any children. Due to the rather complicated nature of how she became popular in the first place, it appears that Lewinsky likes to keep her private life, well, private. This appears to be especially true with her romantic relationships.

In a 2025 profile by Rolling Stone, she revealed she still had “lots of issues” with dating. She also doesn’t use dating apps for fear of being catfished. Instead, she relies on “mainly setups” made by her closest friends. Before then, Lewinsky was interviewed by PEOPLE, and she confessed that even though she dated, she was in absolutely no rush to publicly discuss her love life: “I kinda feel like if anybody has earned a right to have their romantic life private, it’s me.”

Lewinsky was never one to sit around worrying about what people thought of her. In the heyday of her scandal, she leaned into her creativity as a fashion designer. She also graduated with a Masters in Social Psychology from the London School of Economics in 2005. Fast forward to February 2025, and Ms. Lewinsky is still busy! Her most recent endeavor being a podcast: Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky. Previous episodes of the podcast include actors Alan Cumming and Olivia Munn.

Monica Lewinsky may not have children, but her fate has since been sealed as the forerunner of one of the greatest movements in recent memory: the #MeToo movement. Her work to combat online harassment has also been quite inspiring. With a new generation of internet users online, it is quite possible that fewer people care what Monica Lewinsky is up to than there used to be.

