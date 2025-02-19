Monica Lewinsky’s net worth, confirmed

Very few public figures have the ability to turn the plethora of heads whenever they’re mentioned that Monica Lewinsky does — and there’s an especially obvious reason why.

Recommended Videos

30 years ago (yes, it’s been that long), Bill Clinton’s presidency turned on its ugly head after it was revealed that the president had a sexual relationship with Lewinsky, a White House intern at the time, that lasted nearly two years. The kicker of it all? Clinton was — and still is — married to former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

From there, the White House atmosphere experienced one of its wildest, most jaw-dropping scandals in recent memory, with Clinton eventually being charged with perjury, which then resulted in his impeachment in 1998 — just one year after the affair with Lewinsky came to an end.

Despite the perjury charges and impeachment by the House of Representatives, Clinton was acquitted on all charges after a pulse-pounding Senate trial, although Lewinsky suffered a completely separate fate. Then again, are we really surprised a lowly White House intern was thrown under the bus before a sitting U.S. president?

Following the affair going public, Lewinsky was scrutinized in the public eye and by the media alike, with many dubbing her a “homewrecker.” And yet, somehow she maintained her dignity and clawed her way back into public grace, being heavily mentioned in a variety of rap songs and lyrics from successful artists, and building wealth for herself in the process.

Monica Lewinsky’s net worth, explained

In spite of the infamous scandal and highly-publicized affair, Lewinsky climbed the ladder of wealth by making television appearances in various talk shows, releasing a line of fashion handbags, writing an essay in Vanity Fair, and collaborating with author Andrew Morton on a biography recounting her life and experiences.

As a result of wearing a colorful selection of different hats throughout her professional career, Lewinsky’s net worth currently stands at $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Over the years, Lewinsky has continued to build her success by obtaining a master’s degree and serving as a producer on American Crime Story.

Furthermore, Lewinsky remains active on social media and unapologetically keeps a spot in the public eye despite her many obstacles. In fact, Lewinsky’s public acceptance has reached such a height that she recently hosted a much-discussed TED Talk, speaking about the importance of anti-bullying and a “safer social media environment” which catapulted her back into mainstream interest. Now that’s what I call a comeback.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy