Now Monica Lewinsky is asking Beyoncé to change her lyrics to a 2013 song

Recent controversy magnet Beyoncé has drawn ire from activist Monica Lewinsky, as Lewinsky has called upon the singer to remove the mention of her in a song from 2013.

Fresh off the back of controversy around using an ableist slur in the track “Heated” on her most recent album Renaissance, Beyoncé is now being requested to remove Lewinsky’s name in her 2013 track “Partition” by the former White House intern on Twitter.

Though, to be fair, it feels as this request probably won’t be honored by Beyoncé like the one for “Heated”.

uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition



Beyoncé to Remove Renaissance Lyric After Outrage: Ableist, Offensive – Variety https://t.co/DzN80FdzPB — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) August 1, 2022

The reaction? Very much mixed, bordering on mockery for Lewinsky’s request. The lyrics in question are “Monica Lewinsky’d all on my gown,” in reference to, well, having an infamous affair with then-United States president Bill Clinton.

beyoncé was NOT the first person to make a monica lewinsky reference yet that’s the only person she ever addresses… not to mention it’s been a decade. — wwsto kiˣ (@wwstoki) August 1, 2022

Lewinsky did respond to a tweet asking if she’d actually contacted the singer’s representatives, but said she hadn’t — but this had been something she had been canvassing for since her return to the public eye in 2014.

no, i haven’t. i did mention it in the first vanity fair article i wrote in 2014… which was the first public thing i’d done in 10 years. but you make an interesting/fair point… — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) August 2, 2022

Others instead went for the jugular, poking fun at apparent “rap song muse” Lewinsky, as she describes herself on her Twitter bio – though one can enjoy a genre of music and also call out what is arguably a poor taste joke.

Are you not proud of it? pic.twitter.com/mKpd79JquF — MELANIN FIONA (@RashadEst85) August 1, 2022

In 2014, Lewinsky did actually correct Beyoncé on the lyrics as well, saying it should really be “Bill Clinton’d all over my gown”.

Is this you thanking Beyoncé and joking about it yourself to VANITY FAIR? It seemed fine then 🤔🤔🤔🤔 @MonicaLewinsky pic.twitter.com/Hvh4T8831d — R E N A I S S A N C E🐝 (@QueenBeyNow) August 2, 2022

But it’s not all negative, and some are actively taking Lewinsky’s side, believing there’s a certain double standard in the type of feminism Beyoncé’s fans seem to believe in. Lewinsky was abused by someone in a position of power at a young age in a workplace environment, is that not a very serious and important feminist issue?

Monica Lewinsky was manipulated and sexually coerced at the age of 24 by THE president of the United States and Beyonce fans who are self identified feminists are telling her to shut up about her casual reference to her ordeal. https://t.co/0sQvCn8DSJ — REPEAL SSMPA (@obaa_boni) August 2, 2022

It’s part of an ongoing cultural shift in how we discuss problematic ideas, and also how fast cultural norms have shifted. Especially in the information age, diverse storytellers with unique experiences have allowed people to better understand each other and what isn’t appropriate.

In all likelihood, it’s hard to see Beyoncé correcting the lyric after nine years. But, considering the rework on a track for Renaissance, it may be something she’ll consider.