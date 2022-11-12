Does Snoop Dogg have a professional blunt roller?

Rapper and cannabis entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is well known for his love of the herb. What you may not know is that he employs a full-time professional blunt roller to quickly satisfy his daily demands for the substance.



Ranagade PerRana (a.k.a. Renegade Piranha) labels herself as a “Renaissance Woman and Roller to the Stars.” On an average day, she rolls around 80 joints for Snoop Dogg, but this figure sometimes rises to 150, meaning Snoop gets through somewhere between a quarter pound to half a pound of elite-quality marijuana every day.



To qualify for this supremely stoned position, PerRana had to compete in a “roll-off” against other top professionals and have her work judged. In her words, her hand speed and accuracy simply “smoked” the competition. And while she doesn’t provide the cannabis herself, she ensures that Snoop gets the finest quality blunts money can buy.

How much does Snoop Dogg’s professional blunt roller get paid?

Image via Yarmacrazy on YouTube

PerRana started off her career at between 40 and 50 thousand dollars per year. But unlike many employers in the current economy, Snoop has increased her wages to rise with inflation, meaning she is somewhere north of 50k a year. This decent wage includes many perks, such as free travel to exotic locations, expensive gifts, and time to enjoy a smoke or ten with Snoop Dogg himself.

She estimates she has rolled an incredible 450,000 joints since becoming a professional roller in 2016.