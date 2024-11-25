Does T.D. Jakes have a medical condition? The bishop’s medical emergency explained

Followers of the megachurch pastor T. D. Jakes were left in shock on Sunday after he appeared to have a medical emergency onstage in the middle of delivering an hour-long sermon.

Jakes’ sermons are streamed online to allow people to join from afar so the whole incident was caught on video and now the shocking moment has gone viral. In the clip, the 67-year-old appears to slur his words saying “Oh Lord, my strength, my redeemer, let them go in peace,” before the mic drops from his hands and he begins to shake uncontrollably. Those nearby rushed to his side to offer assistance while people can be heard yelling to back up and give him space. Shortly afterwards the video is cut with viewers being instructed to pray for the bishop’s health.

There was uncertainty as to what had led to the incident, with some speculating that it was a stroke.

Bishop TD Jakes had a medical emergency during today’s service. Not sure if it was a stroke. pic.twitter.com/4sZBCSmBMn — Jelly Santos (@MrsJellySantos) November 24, 2024

Jakes has a sizable following with thousands around the world tuning into his sermons. After his incident onstage, people were quick to offer up prayers and well-wishes with the hope that he would recover soon. In a statement released by The Potter’s House of Dallas on the same day, Jakes’ medical status was confirmed as stable, with the whole thing being described as a “slight health incident.”

The statement goes on to assure his followers that he is “under the care of medical professionals,” although we aren’t given much more information or an explanation as to what caused the incident in the first place. Judging by what was written it doesn’t sound like it was a stroke, although it can’t be said for sure.

A Statement From The Potter's House of Dallas

November 24, 2024



During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour long message. Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical… pic.twitter.com/QupVK29mQd — T.D. Jakes (@BishopJakes) November 24, 2024

Responses to the post were filled with many sharing more prayers and wishing him a speedy recovery.

Praying for @BishopJakes from Nairobi, Kenya. A man whose ministry through books, sermons and music has impacted my life and my faith for as long as I can remember. May God protect him and give him good health, recovery and restoration. — Omore C. Osendo (@Conomore) November 24, 2024

Jakes’ followers look up to him, so for many it was a relief to hear that his life wasn’t in immediate danger.

Thank you for sharing this update. It's good to hear that Bishop T.D. Jakes is stable and receiving care. The support from the community is truly heartwarming. — 𝙉𝙤𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙮  (@itx_Nooray18) November 24, 2024

Does T.D. Jakes have a health condition?

The bishop’s medical history is confidential, although many are concerned that he may be suffering from an unspoken health condition, as evidenced by the incident on Sunday. The only piece of Jakes’ medical history that is public knowledge is the back surgery he had to undergo way back in 2008.

What do we know about T. D. Jakes?

Thomas Dexter Jakes was born in 1957 and became a pastor in 1982. He founded The Potter’s House Church in 1996, which currently has 30,000 members, making it one of the largest churches in the country. Being the head of a megachurch often comes with a lot of scrutiny and many pastors often fail to practise what they preach. Earlier this year Jakes’ relationship with disgraced musician Diddy was called into question.

Regardless, it appears that the bishop is recovering from his health scare now. Whether he returns to carrying out his sermons this week is not entirely clear.

