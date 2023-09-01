Does Zendaya have siblings?

Today, we celebrate the birthday of the modern-day acting sensation, Zendaya. With titles like Spider-Man, Dune, and Euphoria under her belt, the 27-year-old actress has taken the world by storm, despite her humble beginnings in the Disney Channel series, Step It Up. Nowadays, the actress can be found confidently basking in her own limelight, accompanied by success, and walking hand in hand with Hollywood’s up-and-coming heartthrob, Tom Holland.

The duo quickly became everyone’s favorite “it” couple. From rags to riches, this pair brought their on-screen love in Spider-Man to real life. However, aside from their now very public relationship, Zendaya has been notoriously private about her personal life. The actress and singer rarely shares details about her family or upbringing, unless she does so deliberately. This has left many fans wondering about her family life and although very little is known, we do know a tiny bit. With that in mind, here’s everything you want to know about Zendaya and her siblings. Yes, plural.

How many siblings does Zendaya have?

If you ever thought Zendaya exuded the energy of the youngest child, you’d be absolutely correct. The Euphoria actress is not an only child; she is the youngest of six siblings. Zendaya has three sisters and two brothers, all from her father’s previous marriage before he met the actress’ mother, and before welcoming Zendaya into this world.

In general, not much is known about the singer’s siblings other than their names and a few small details. Her two oldest brothers are Austin Stoermer Coleman and Julien Stoermer Coleman and her older sisters’ names are Kaylee Stoermer Coleman, Katianna Stoermer Coleman, and Annabella Stoermer Coleman. On her sisters’ side, Zendaya is also an aunt to several nephews and nieces, whom she occasionally references in interviews to many fans’ surprise.

“My little nieces have curly hair, and if they were to have someone say something demeaning about what they have and what they hold dear to them, then I would want them to at least have the pride within themselves to come up with a response that made sense and that they were proud of. Honestly, I think about my little nieces and my little nephews first.”

Overall, the A-lister has certainly managed to keep her family safe from prying eyes and perhaps that just may be for the best. In the end, though, we can rest assured knowing she has a pretty strong and lengthy family net to rely upon.