The Donald Trump Taylor Swift AI endorsement, explained

Taylor Swift can write a hit song about any relationship, go out on stage night after night without seeming tired, and even create first-time sports fans out of football-illiterate Swifties. But if there’s one thing she is never going to do, it’s endorse Donald Trump for president… so why are there AI images proclaiming otherwise?

As the 2024 presidential election cycle barrels forward, countless nonsense continues to be posted on social media, and that includes AI images suggesting Swift thinks Trump would make a great commander-in-chief. Let’s take a moment to shudder before diving into what happened.

What is the AI Taylor Swift Donald Trump endorsement?

Donald Trump supports the viral SwiftiesForTrump movement thats been taking over the internet! pic.twitter.com/g4wqZtAKie — aka (@akafacehots) August 18, 2024

On August 18th, 2024, Trump posted several images on his Truth Social account of young women wearing T-shirts that say “Swifties for Trump,” once again proving that there isn’t much truth to that social media platform. According to People, Trump wasn’t the only person who thought the photos were real. In addition to the AI images, Trump shared a video of one woman’s honest reaction to believing Swifties had rallied behind Trump, referencing the attempted terrorist plat at Swift’s Vienna concert as fodder for the fandom’s sudden change of heart: “A lot of them are saying, ‘you know, if Trump was in office, this would have never ever happened.'” Naturally, Trump posted the video since that’s exactly the kind of statement the narcissist wants to hear.

One photo shows Swift on the famous poster of “Uncle Sam.” Trump also shared a screenshot that says “satire” and reads “Swifties Turning to Trump After ISIS Foiled Taylor Swift Concert.” Trump (unsurprisingly) thought these images were real and wrote “I accept!” Despite his delusional thought that the pop star had endorsed him for president, that of course hadn’t happened. The images were created using AI.

Why did someone make these images? They either thought it was funny or they simply believe the singer should back Trump’s campaign. While Swift hasn’t endorsed Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election yet, many think she will. Even if she doesn’t, it’s clear how she’ll vote given her support of Democrats in the past.

Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020

Although it’s clear the singer isn’t a fan of Trump, the feeling doesn’t appear to be mutual. In the book Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass by Ramin Setoodeh, Trump said the singer was “beautiful.” The former president, who is prone to illogical and confusing ramblings, said, “I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump.” He also asked whether she’s “legitimately liberal” and “It’s not an act?” since in his opinion, a “country star” couldn’t be “liberal” and “successful.”

Yes, it appears Trump has been living under a rock and doesn’t realize that Swift transitioned from country to pop music a long time ago (and did it better than anyone could have imagined). And there’s no doubt that Swift has plenty of “liberal” fans who have the same values as she does. But it’s okay that Trump doesn’t get all that. Even without having any presidential debates just yet, it’s clear who the superior candidate is… and those AI images don’t change that.

