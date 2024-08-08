Image Credit: Disney
Swifties gather in Vienna after Taylor Swift cancelled shows
Screengrab via TikTok / vienna.swiftie
Heartbroken Swifties do the only sensible thing after Taylor Swift cancels 3 shows amid suspected terrorist plot

Taylor Swift really built a legacy no one can undo.
Published: Aug 8, 2024 03:17 pm

After over 130 shows of the record-breaking The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift had to do the unthinkable: Cancel three shows. The decision, while reasonable and sensible, left hundreds of thousands of Swifties brokenhearted, but they managed to find a sensible way to cope.

The Eras Tour started in the U.S. in March 2023, before taking Swift to Central and South America, Asia, Australia, and now Europe. The “Bejeweled” singer performed many shows, only canceling one in Brazil because of an extreme heatwave in Rio de Janeiro. However, she postponed the show at the end of her original run and everyone who had tickets could attend.

On Aug. 7, ahead of Swift’s three-day shows in Vienna, Austria, police arrested two men with ties to the Islamic State (IS) who allegedly had a terrorist plot. With other suspects reportedly still at large, Swift made the difficult but sensible decision to cancel the three shows. While it was the only reasonable step to prevent a tragedy, Swifties who had traveled to Vienna were still devastated.

Swifties met up on a meaningful street to celebrate The Eras Tour

Ahead of the first show in Vienna, Swifties gathered on Cornelius Strasse, the Austrian version of the famous New York Cornelia Street, which inspired the same-titled Lover ballad. Many Swifties found comfort in one another, exchanged friendship bracelets, and belted the singer’s hit songs together.

While some noted this could be dangerous, one Swiftie clarified that police closed down the street and were protecting the broken-hearted Swifties.

Before you start judging, you need to understand that this was the only chance many fans had to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. The Eras Tour is the biggest FOMO event, attended by millions of Swifties and curious non-fans, and scoring tickets during “The Great War” on Ticketmaster still left many fans without a chance to see her. Swifties from all around the world traveled to Vienna, hoping to see the singer perform. They bought flights, and accommodation, got tickets to attractions, and planned accordingly.

Of course, no one denies canceling the shows was the right choice. But getting together, dancing, and sharing your passion with someone who is there and understands exactly what you’re going through is really the best way to make the best out of a terrible situation. However, it goes without saying that safety comes first and fans should avoid gatherings in such scenarios.

