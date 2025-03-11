‘Don’t ignore me’: Prince Harry has strong words for Meghan Markle after she develops ‘unhealthy’ addiction

Say it once, say it twice — whatever’s going on with the economy right now, it’s not how humans were meant to live. We’re naturally inclined to contribute to our communities, but capitalism has snubbed that for useless work that only makes the rich richer, or farming engagement from a cult of personality.

Recommended Videos

Meghan Markle, of fame for fame’s sake, is guilty of the latter, and with her new Netflix show With Love, Meghan doing hearty viewership numbers, the Duchess of Sussex has been eating, sleeping, and breathing social media to keep a finger on the show’s promotional pulse. This, much to the reported chagrin of her husband (his name is Prince Harry), who is said to feel “ignored” in the wake of Meghan’s new social media fixation, per Heat World.

Indeed, according to a royal insider, Harry isn’t lost on how important social media is for Meghan’s brand, nor on how passionate she is about her influencer lifestyle. Nevertheless, he doesn’t quite understand why her Instagram can’t be handled by an expert for the sake of a digital detox, which, frankly, is never a bad idea. Generally speaking, it’s healthier to be present in the real world than feeding an online engagement addiction.

On the other hand, keeping pace with this aforementioned economical framework more or less necessitates unhealthy habits, and when you’re in a situation like the Sussex clan — whose only known skill is being famous, and whose livelihood therefore depends on people responding to them — maybe she can’t afford to not be personally involved in promoting your show.

Except, she absolutely can afford that. Look, I don’t claim to know the behind-the-scenes realities of the Sussexes’ financial nuances, but I’m going to go out on a limb and say that they are not, have not, and will not at any time soon be worrying about having food on the table or a roof over their heads. That right there is a freedom that few are intimately familiar with, and using that freedom to farm dopamine from Instagram pings is absolutely, positively wasteful.

IMDb describes With Love, Meghan as a show where “Markle shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection, highlighting how to create beauty in unexpected ways.” In it, she invites her famous friends to her Montecito villa for a day of cooking, gardening, chatting, and other such pleasantries as she aims to redefine the lifestyle programming genre. Cameos from Harry and her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are also on the menu.

It’s the latest entry in the Royal Family Cinematic Universe, featuring a more low-key, episodic venture compared to the Endgame-level event that was Oprah with Meghan and Harry. And if Harry thinks this new, social media-heavy era of Meghan’s life is difficult, just wait until he finds himself trying to stay relevant in the wake of the Daredevil cameo that will no doubt be the talk of With Love, Meghan season two. I feel you, Harry — I wish franchises prioritized storytelling over cameos, too.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy