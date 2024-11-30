‘Don’t think she ever allowed him’: Demi Moore did everything in her power to save Ashton Kutcher from ‘tempting situations’ – did that include Diddy’s parties?

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher were once the it couple of the early 2000s. But behind their picture-perfect public image, Moore seems to have played a much larger role than just being Ashton’s arm candy.

Recommended Videos

According to insiders, the Substance actress worked overtime to keep her husband from spiraling into Hollywood’s gnarly party scene—and that meant steering him clear of Diddy’s “freak-offs.” If you don’t know by now, “freak-offs” are allegedly what happens when a hip-hop mogul, a limitless budget, and no boundaries collide. Diddy’s parties were apparently so over-the-top that even the most seasoned Hollywood partiers would have second thoughts. But Ashton Kutcher? He never had the chance because, as one insider told In Touch Weekly, Demi was always two steps ahead.

Moore’s movie roles can deceive. She had a reputation as a sultry starlet in films like Striptease. But Demi has been described as anything but the Hollywood stereotype. “For all the hype around her sexy movie roles of the nineties and the image that came with all of that, Demi is a sexually conservative person who wouldn’t be caught dead at an orgy, and that goes double for the years she was with Ashton,” the insider said.

That same source made it clear that Moore’s love life with Kutcher was “vibrant,” and it didn’t involve any group activities or rubbing elbows with Diddy’s inner circle. “Demi did everything she could to keep Ashton out of compromising and tempting situations, and that definitely kept him away from these crazy situations you’re hearing about in Diddy’s case.”

Ashton and Diddy’s friendship started in the early 2000s, when both were MTV staples—Ashton as the prankster king of Punk’d and Diddy as the maestro of Making the Band. The two quickly became “fast friends,” bonding over football, parties, and presumably the shared belief that they could get away with anything.

For a while, Ashton was Diddy’s wingman, and the duo reportedly tore through clubs with Jamie Foxx as part of their unofficial rat pack. But as Diddy recalled years later, it didn’t last. “One night he was with Demi, maybe for the first time, and a couple of weeks later he called to tell me he was in love. That was the end of our clubbing.” So, Diddy lost a party buddy, but Ashton gained a personal chaperone.

Diddy’s parties are now synonymous with scandal, but Ashton and Moore’s involvement was limited to appearances at his more mainstream events, like the iconic White Parties. But the freakoffs? “Not a chance,” said the insider. “Sure, Demi had to tolerate Ashton’s friendship with a complete low-life like Danny Masterson, but that was a relationship that pre-dated her even meeting Ashton. I don’t think she ever allowed him to get as close to Diddy, with good reason!”

Without Demi’s running interference, who knows where young, impressionable Ashton, could’ve ended up? We wouldn’t go as far as to say that Ashton would be locked up with Diddy. We have to understand that a friendship with Diddy didn’t mean taking part in the “freak-offs.” But assuming that Ashton knew about what Diddy was up to, it’s not that far-fetched.

Ashton Kutcher warned there’s a lot he can’t tell about Diddy’s parties



“Diddy party stories… man, that was like some weird memory lane.” pic.twitter.com/lELJtG0NV0 — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) September 19, 2024

In hindsight, Demi’s short leash was exactly what Ashton needed during his peak partying years. Sure, the leash might have been too short, but considering the alternative—getting dragged into Hollywood’s most salacious scandals—it’s hard to argue with the results.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy