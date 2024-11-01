‘Dressed up like a country girl i knew you’d approve’: For Halloween Gwen Stefani rocked a Western-inspired denim dress, but is it spooky enough?

Halloween is the time to let your creativity shine, and celebrities tend to get adventurous with their costumes during the spooky season. Some choose to make a statement, others simply wow us with their extravagance, but Gwen Stefani honored her husband, Blake Shelton, with her outfit (well, kinda).

The pair have been romantically linked since 2015 (after first meeting on The Voice in 2014). They celebrated Halloween together before confirming that they were indeed a couple (and, to be fair, one that no one ever expected). Instagram is often seen as a platform for couples to soft launch their relationships, but at the time, Stefani was not ready to share her news with the world. However, she took a photo of herself and Shelton this year, and now, nine years later, she finally posted the snap for her 17.7 million followers to see.

Stefani rocks a denim mini dress, straw hat, wore her hair in plaited pigtails, and added a dash of fake blood to her face for a dramatic finish. She looks like an edgy version of Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz, but the outfit is meant to be a “country girl.”

Gwen Stefani posts the ultimate throwback to get everyone excited about her music and her relationship

Her husband Blake Shelton is a proud country boy through and through. He was born in Ada, Oklahoma, and has become a bonafide country music legend, so what better way to impress him than to acknowledge the importance of his lifestyle (whereas Stefani is decidedly a punk princess)? As for Shelton’s costume? He looked just like he always does in a casual shirt but also wore a Wienerschnitzel baseball cap. In one of the snaps, he appears to be wearing a fake beard, so maybe this was his version of a Halloween costume?

Stefani’s caption caught everyone’s eye because she used the moment to tease new music (which may or may not have been written about her husband). “Met u in October i had nothing to lose dressed up like a country girl i knew you’d approve knew i had to kiss you on the Halloween moon …” the caption reads. Fans flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts.

“Omg this is so cute I’m so obsessed,” a comment reads. Another person had similar thoughts, writing, “OKAY I LOVE everything about this!! This is too adorable and so precious!” There have also been questions about Shelton’s costume (and we have the same thoughts). “Hmmm… what is Blake dressed up as??” a fan asked. “But what’s HIS costume????” another fan reacted.

People have also expressed excitement about Stefani’s new music. “Ahhhhh new song and iconic Halloween photo !!! *Insert happy dance,” a fan commented. “THE SONG THE LYRICS THE ICONIC 2015 HALLOWEEN EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS POST,” another person stated.

It is an exciting time for Stefani, who recently announced her fifth studio album, Bouquet, which will be released on Nov. 15.

