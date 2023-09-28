How did Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Meet?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s office romance is the stuff of dreams. Sure, their office might have a bit more glitz, glamour, and spotlights than your run-of-the-mill workplace, but there’s still something especially romantic about their story.

Did Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton meet on The Voice?

Yes! The two musicians met in November 2014 when they were both serving as coaches on The Voice‘s seventh season alongside Adam Levine and Pharrell Williams. Despite coming from the same industry, their paths had never crossed in the past, but it didn’t take long before they realized just how lucky they had been that something like The Voice had pulled them to each other.

When Gwen returned to the red chairs in Season 9 she was going through a divorce from Bush headliner Gavin Rossdale. Stefani revealed on the Howard Stern Show that no one knew about her situation when they first began production on the show, despite her feeling “a huge weight” on her shoulders. So, when Blake decided to open up about his split from Miranda Lambert, their friendship and mutual support naturally blossomed. “It was just unbelievable that God would put us in a position to have each other at that moment,” she confessed.

When did Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton start dating?

It didn’t take long before Gwen and Blake’s friendship turned into something more and by, November, they had confirmed to be dating. From that point on, they were never shy about their love for each other, sharing bits and pieces of their romance online with fans who were now tuning into The Voice just to catch a glimpse of the happy couple. Their relationship then transferred to the studio, resulting in a number of successful musical collaborations joining Blake’s country spirit with Gwen’s pop-rock star power.

Blake popped the question in October 2020 to a resounding “Yes!” from Gwen, but after going through painful divorces, marriage was a step that needed to be carefully considered. Finally, during the July 4th Weekend in 2021, the two lovebirds, whose relationship quite literally began and developed in front of our eyes, got hitched in Blake’s Oklahoma ranch. As for Gwen’s three sons, that was never an issue for Blake, who says he’s “fallen in love” with them as much as his wife, and taught them all about country life.

Despite rumors emerging in early 2023 that their romance could be on the rocks, Gwen and Blake are as happy as ever, with the “Hollaback Girl” singer keeping her hubby’s presence alive in Season 24 of The Voice, now that, for the first time in over 10 years, he is no longer a part of the team.