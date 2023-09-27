Has Gwen Stefani won ‘The Voice?’

While trying to pitch her team to one of the contestants on Season 24 of The Voice, Gwen Stefani was feeling a little defeated trying to compete with a legend like Reba. That was when John Legend reminded her there’s one thing she’s done that Reba has not managed to yet: win The Voice.

Stefani is a 90s and early aughts icon, defining those generations with her punk rock No Doubt anthems and the edgy sound of her “Hollaback Girl” and “Rich Girl” pop. As a seven-time coach on The Voice, the show has successfully extended her career from a star to a mentor, and introduced her to her husband Blake Shelton when she first took to the famous spinning red chairs in 2014. Her journey during seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, 19, 22, and 24, has been impressive, and if she keeps coming back to effectively replace her other half as the most loyal coach, it can only get bigger and better.

When did Gwen Stefani win The Voice?

Although Season 24 is Stefani’s seventh season as part of The Voice‘s coach lineup, with two extra appearances as an advisor in other seasons, she has only made it all the way to the top once. Gwen was one of two coaches to turn for Season 19 winner Carter Rubin who, at just 14 years old, left the entire crew gobsmacked with his crystal-clear vocals. Carter was up against Team Blake’s Jim Ranger in the finale, but was ultimately the audience’s pick to win, making Gwen a first-time champion as well. The coach hadn’t even had a runner-up before that.

