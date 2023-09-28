Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani still married? The divorce rumors, explained

The rumor mill has been buzzing about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani lately, but not in the fawning way that typically accompanies pictures or news of the couple. Fans have suspected that the couple might be heading toward divorce, and the root of those rumors appears to be coming from an inside source.

In 2015, Gwen and Blake met on The Voice as coaches just a few months after each had become single. The No Doubt rocker split from Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale in 2015. Blake was previously married to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert — they also divorced in 2015. Not long after they met, the couple became engaged: the “Austin” singer proposed in October 2020, and they were married on July 3, 2021, in a small ceremony on Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma.

That night sparked the greatest fireworks either of them has ever known in their entire lives. Since then, they have never failed to show their love with PDAs plastered on news sites and social media. Even so, it seems hawkeye fans are starting to believe the love is fading.

What makes fans think Blake and Gwen will divorce?

Followers of the official Gwen Stafani Instagram have noted that she hasn’t posted any Blake Shelton photos yet this year. Of course, it’s only the end of February, but to them, it’s a sign that she might be heading in one direction while he’s heading in another. It’s hard to imagine that they’re onto something since Gwen just posted right before Christmas last year that her heart was so full, including a video of her and Blake walking together, after which they share a loving kiss.

However, The Hollywood Gossip claims an insider source has information about their declining love affair: “It seems like they argue constantly now — they’ve even slept in separate bedrooms after particularly bad fights.”

The rumors are further fueled by spectators who saw Shelton and Stefani at the NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in L.A. on February 5. One onlooker noted, “They looked miserable,” while another observed, “Things just seemed really tense.” Of course, they could have been going through the Ben Affleck syndrome, the condition made famous by the actor of the same name while sitting with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, at the Grammys recently and looking miserable AF.

What other issues have Blake and Gwen been facing recently?

A pending divorce based on rumors isn’t the only shocking news about Blake Shelton these days. Cinemablend reports that he plans to leave The Voice after season 23, an astounding run since he’s been the star of the show since its first season in 2011. “He’s been suffering from burnout. He loves being the star of The Voice, but there’s so much drama going on behind the scenes — allegations of racism last season, competing with other coaches over singers, backstabbing, and the tight filming schedule combined with his tour dates — it just all became overwhelming for him.”

The allegations of racism are toward the fans as Newsweek reported recently, “Viewers of NBC’s The Voice have accused some of the show’s fans of racism after the results of the semi-final vote were revealed.” That may be a factor in Blake Shelton’s exit from the show, but he might have had his fill.

Should we speculate on Blake and Gwen’s current relationship?

Rumors are just that, rumors. Nothing is confirmed about the status of their relationship, and at this point, it is all simply conjecture. All relationships have to go through challenges. After floating through their Honeymoon phase and now facing reality, Blake and Gwen are probably experiencing that too, just as sometimes a man feels he needs to move on from something he has overdone in his career as well.

Time will tell if the couple is strong enough to weather the storm, but one thing’s for sure: fans of The Voice will miss their favorite coach.