Can I watch ‘The Voice’ on Peacock?

Blake Shelton is hanging up his cowboy boots as a coach on The Voice, only for the world’s most beloved country singer/Tremors star to fill them, Reba McEntire. But the question remains, will The Voice stream on Peacock, and if so, when?

Season 24 of the singing competition reality show will see The Voice hone in on the nation’s next country star, a task McEntire seems up to fulfilling, even if she can admit it will be “tough” to fill Shelton’s empty chair. “He did a great job, and kudos to him,” she told ET. Leave it to a music legend like McEntire to treat her new position with gentle hands while still approaching it with the heart of a fighter.

When does The Voice stream on Peacock?

I am so grateful to be a part of the @NBCTheVoice family for Season 24! Who else can’t wait for tonight? 🙋‍ #TheVoice #TeamReba pic.twitter.com/Ohg90PkfvJ — Reba McEntire (@reba) September 25, 2023

What was once a streaming service that seemed to exist exclusively for the purpose of watching The Office re-runs has transformed into a full-blown reality show app since The Voice can be watched on Peacock nowadays. Specifically, you’ll want to fire up Peacock the day after The Voice broadcasts on NBC each week. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m. ET, so you’ll be able to watch the newest episodes on Peacock on Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week, according to NBC.

The debut episode of The Voice season 24 airs on NBC on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET, with it streaming the following day on Peacock. This season features newly minted coach McEntire alongside her fellow coaches, Gwen Stefani (who is married to Shelton), Niall Horan, and John Legend. The reason for Shelton’s departure? He said he wanted to spend more time with family on his ranch in Oklahoma. Get along, little doggy.